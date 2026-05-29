THE STOOGES: New 'Fun House' Reel-To-Reel And Dolby Atmos Self-Titled/'Fun House' Editions Arrive Today

THE STOOGES' self-titled and "Fun House" albums have been reimagined for audiophiles on new reel-to-reel and Dolby Atmos editions arriving today. "Fun House"'s open-reel debut and self-titled and "Fun House"'s immersive audio mix offer fans two fresh ways to experience its chaotic brilliance.

"Fun House" (Rhino High Fidelity R2R) was duplicated in real time from a 1:1 copy of the original flat analog master tape. The result is a master-quality listening experience that captures the full dynamics of the recording without the surface noise or groove wear of vinyl. The 15 i.p.s. half-track 1/4" tape is produced to the IEC equalization standard on premium RTM LPR90 tape stock and housed on a 10.5" metal reel. The Reel-to-Reel edition is limited to 350 copies available exclusively at Rhino.com.

"The Stooges & Fun House" (Atmos) brings together Dolby Atmos (TrueHD 7.1) and Hi-Res Stereo (DTS-HD MA) mixes of both albums on Blu-ray, newly created by legendary producer Ed Stasium from the original multi-track tapes. Stasium's immersive Atmos mix elevates the album's primal energy, placing the listener in the center of the studio floor as the band deconstructs rock music in real time.

Rhino will exclusively offer a bundle of all three audiophile titles from THE STOOGES for $354.98

Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Don Gallucci, "Fun House" arrived on July 7, 1970, as THE STOOGES — Iggy Pop, Ron Asheton, Dave Alexander and Scott Asheton — doubled down on everything that made their debut a year earlier so confrontational.

In the album liners, Pop notes that it was a deliberate escalation — testing how far the music could be pushed without coming apart. "Something about this record that I like is the way it begins with a couple of very short, fully structured numbers, and then slips farther and farther out of control… yet it never loses a structure of its own," he writes.

Rhino High Fidelity continues to tap into Warner Music's vast catalog, introducing reissues of seminal albums across genres—from rock and pop to jazz, soul, and beyond. Each title pairs uncompromising audio with archival-grade packaging, honoring the album's original intent in both sound and design.

"Fun House" (Rhino High Fidelity R2R) track listing

01. Down On The Street

02. Loose

03. T.V. Eye

04. Dirt

05. 1970

06. Fun House

07. L.A. Blues

"The Stooges & Fun House" (Atmos) track listing

"The Stooges"

01. 1969

02. I Wanna Be Your Dog

03. We Will Fall

04. No Fun

05. Real Cool Time

06. Ann

07. Not Right

08. Little Doll

"Fun House"

01. Down On The Street

02. Loose

03. T.V. Eye

04. Dirt

05. 1970

06. Fun House

07. L.A. Blues