CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Recruits BOBBY LANDGRAF To Play Bass For Band On 2024 'Headbangers Boat'

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY has recruited onetime DOWN guitarist and current PANTERA bass tech Bobby Landgraf to play bass for the band on this year's edition of the Headbangers Boat cruise. Presented by Sixthman, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024 sails October 28-November 1, 2024 from Miami, Florida to the brand new port of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem.

On Saturday (October 26),CORROSION OF CONFORMITY released the following statement via social media: "Yo Yo Yo!! To all our CORROSION friends and Family ( the Free Thinkers and Beer drinkers) We are proud to announce that Austin's finest world class ripper, Bobby Rock will be throwing down on the Bass for the wild assed Headbangers Boat We are stoked to have him on the open Seas. Jason 'pickles' Paterson will be joining us again beating on the Skins. We've been woodshedding for the past 2 weeks. Gotta say it's a hella powerful Rock outfit. See you on the horizon….CORROSION Stay tuned Rockers!!"

Last month, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's founding bassist Mike Dean announced his departure from the band.

Dean revealed his decision to leave CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in a statement posted on social media on September 20. He wrote: "Recently I made a decision to step away from CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, a band started 40-odd years ago by Reed Mullin, Woody Weatherman, and myself.

"I'm extremely proud of everything we've done together, and look forward to hearing more from the band going forward.

"When I rejoined COC for the finishing touches of the 'Deliverance' album, I moved back to Raleigh, NC for an all-in creative campaign, but time, distance and side projects and life in general has changed all of that.

"Ever since Reed drifted away from the band and then passed away, it's been difficult for me to collaborate on new material with bandmates who live hundreds of miles away.

"I look forward to putting together a new Raleigh-based outlet to create new music with more alacrity and with more of an emphasis on my own ideas than in recent times. Also, I look forward to continuing to record and produce other artists.

"All the best to Woodroe, Pepper, and COC crew, and most importantly, many big thanks to the fans of all iterations of the band, who have made this real for all of these years. Salute!"

The remaining members of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY — Pepper Keenan (vocals, guitar) and Woodroe "Woody" Weatherman (guitar) — added in a separate statement: "We, Woodroe and Pepper, are in full support of Dean's future endeavors and wish him all the best in the quest. Thankful for the music made and (R)evolutionary paths created. That being said, this book of CORROSION is not finished, nor will the train stop.

"The opportunity to play music and create is something that we don't take lightly, and we will not waver. New COC recording is well underway and will be released in 2025.

"Much love and respect to all the free thinkin' beer drinkin' friends and fans worldwide, looking to making more. Without you, we are just growing deaf in a garage."

A year and a half ago, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY confirmed the return of drummer Stanton Moore for its upcoming album. The "brutal-sounding" follow-up to 2018's "No Cross No Crown" is tentatively due in 2025.

Mullin died in January 2020 at the age of 53. The drummer, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside Weatherman and Dean, had missed a number of shows in the preceding four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.

In 2014, after nearly a straight decade traversing the globe as a guitarist with New Orleans supergroup DOWN, Pepper reconnected with the core CORROSION OF CONFORMITY trio of Weatherman, Dean and Mullin to hit the road hard. "Reed called me and mentioned maybe playing a couple shows," Keenan recalled back in 2017. "I said, 'Let's just go to Europe and see if it works.' So we went to Europe and then ended up going back four times in one year... We toured for a year and then started tracking."

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recorded "No Cross No Crown" in about forty days over the course of a year at a North Carolina studio with longtime producer John Custer.