CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Shares Music Video For 'Baad Man'

American heavy metal legends CORROSION OF CONFORMITY have released a music video for "Baad Man". The track opens disc two of the band's critically acclaimed epic new double album, "Good God / Baad Man", released in April via Nuclear Blast. The video was directed by Jeffrey Sisson and Jason Cantu, and filmed in the middle of the night on the road in Kansas City, Missouri.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan comments: "Well, well, well… Here comes the man with the fists on fire. I think they ‘bout to turn him loose! Lemme hear ya saaaayyy….!"

Produced by Grammy Award winner Warren Riker (FUGEES, DOWN, CATHEDRAL) and featuring cover art by famed New Orleans artist Scott Guion, "Good God / Baad Man" was recorded at Blak Shak Studios in Riffissippi, USA, Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, and BEE GEES legend Barry Gibb's home studio in Miami, Florida.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, who recently wrapped up a successful tour through Europe, will return to North American stages for the second leg of their headlining tour with WHORES and CROBOT. The journey begins tonight, July 6, in Houston, Texas and runs through July 22 in Lincoln, Nebraska. In August, the band will head back to Europe for several shows and festival appearances. In October, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will perform at this year's edition of Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's latest two additions are bassist Bobby "Rock" Landgraf and drummer Nick Shabatura.

Regarding how Bobby ended up joining the group, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY guitarist and founding member Woody Weatherman told Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic: "[We were] buddies. [He's] just a great friend. We know he's a fantastic musician. His main instrument's a guitar, but he's pretty prolific on that four-string too. And, of course, he had worked with Keenan in DOWN before. Kirk couldn't make some [DOWN] tours, and Bobby stepped in as the second guitarist in DOWN. And we had played shows with Bobby's other band, HONKY, [his] long-running band. So we knew him. And we know we get along. And that plays a big part in it too. You don't wanna get somebody in there that you don't get along with. That wouldn't work… [We also want] somebody that's familiar with road travel, 'cause that's a big part of what we do. We're kind road dogs… So it's important."

Woody went on to say that Shabatura "is gonna be the touring drummer" for CORROSION OF CONFORMITY. "[He's] a fellow out of Chicago who was recommended by Charlie Benante [ANTHRAX and PANTERA drummer]." Referencing drummer Stanton Moore, who played on CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's 2005 album "In The Arms Of God" and laid down the drum tracks for "Good God / Baad Man", Woody continued: "We played Stanton some of [Nick's] stuff he was doing, and Stanton was, like, 'That's your guy for the road. He's awesome.' And Nick came down a week or two ago and we did some rehearsing and it was awesome. So we're set. We never would've heard of Nick if not for Charlie bringing it up. So hats off to Charlie for sending him our way."

Shabatura has previously played with DESECRATE THE HOUR and the Chicago-based NIRVANA tribute band SMELLS LIKE NIRVANA.

This past March, Moore gave Shabatura's addition to CORROSION OF CONFORMITY his blessing, writing on social media: "I approve this message! I went by rehearsals in Riffississippi the other day to meet and hang with Nick. He is an amazing drummer and a super cool guy. He showed up having completely done his homework and already sounds great playing with the band.

"The plan was always for me to make this record with the guys and then to find somebody to do the touring. Well, we found the guy and he is Nick Shabatura! Thanks Charlie Benante for the recommendation".

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's first four albums left a permanent mark on headbangers, longhairs, and street punks everywhere: Underground classics "Eye For An Eye" (1984) and "Animosity" (1985) followed by slightly more overground bangers "Blind" (1991) and "Deliverance" (1994). By the time CORROSION OF CONFORMITY carved off "No Cross No Crown" nearly a quarter century later, they were legends in their own time, revered by two generations of punk, metal, and rock fans.

Photo by David Booth