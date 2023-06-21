CRADLE OF FILTH And DEVILDRIVER Announce Second Leg Of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Earlier this year, extreme metal pioneers CRADLE OF FILTH and groove metal veterans DEVILDRIVER embarked on a killer co-headline tour, purveying their musical onslaught to thousands of fans across the country. This October, the dark duo will return for the trek's highly anticipated second leg, dubbed "Double Trouble Live II". The tour will begin in Los Angeles, California on October 4, visiting a slew of cities across the U.S. before ending back in Riverside, California on October 29. Support will come from ILL NIÑO, BLACK SATELLITE and SAVAGE EXISTENCE.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

"Double Trouble Live II" tour dates:

Oct. 04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Oct. 05 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

Oct. 07 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct. 08 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Oct. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

Oct. 12 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

Oct. 13 - Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch

Oct. 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

Oct. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Oct. 17 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Charlotte

Oct. 18 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

Oct. 20 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Oct. 22 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

Oct. 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Oct. 25 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

Oct. 26 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

Oct. 27 - Lubbock, TX @ The Garden

Oct. 29 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

CRADLE OF FILTH recently entered Grindstone Studio in Suffolk, U.K. with producer Scott Atkins to begin recording its new album.

In April, CRADLE OF FILTH released its first live album in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during the band's "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following. Produced, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios, with recording captured by Danny B, the effort not only features a slew of fan favorites encompassing the band's discography but also two bonus tracks and two entirely brand new songs, "She Is A Fire" and "Demon Prince Regent".

DEVILDRIVER released part two of its "Dealing With Demons" saga, their tenth full-length, "Dealing With Demons Vol. II", on May 12 via Napalm Records. Once again produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II' is inarguably heavier and relentlessly harsher than its predecessor — as proven with bludgeoning lead single "Through The Depths" and the follow-up track "If Blood Is Life".

International media mainstays like Revolver, Metal Hammer, Kerrang! and Consequence lauded "Dealing With Demons I", which debuted at No. 4 on the U.S. Current Hard Music Albums chart. BLABBERMOUTH.NET stated, "If the second half of this mammoth endeavor matches the first, this will be remembered as a pivotal moment in the DEVILDRIVER story." Rest assured, "Dealing With Demons Vol. II" doubles down on the brutality — and then some!

Last December, DEVILDRIVER parted ways with drummer Austin D'Amond and replaced him with Davier Pérez.

D'Amond joined DEVILDRIVER in 2015 as the replacement for original drummer John Boecklin.

In July 2022, DEVILDRIVER announced the return of original bassist Jon Miller after more than a decade-long absence from the scene. In addition to epic reunion, DEVILDRIVER added guitarist Alex Lee (HOLY GRAIL) to the lineup, replacing Neal Tiemann.

Ibarra joined DEVILDRIVER in 2016 as the replacement for former BURY YOUR DEAD guitarist Chris Towning, who appeared on the Fafara-fronted band's 2013 album "Winter Kills".

In October 2021, DEVILDRIVER parted ways with Tiemann. Neal, formerly of BURN HALO, joined the band in 2015 as the replacement for Jeff Kendrick, who left DEVILDRIVER in October 2014.