  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH Sings 'Hotel California' With YÄCHTLEY CRËW

June 21, 2023

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach joined the yacht rock band YÄCHTLEY CRËW on stage on June 10 at KAOS at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada to perform the EAGLES classic "Hotel California". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below (courtesy of the ShesSoCalifornia YouTube channel).

Sebastian shared a separate video of the performance on his YouTube channel and he wrote in an accompanying message: "We had an amazing time with @YachtleyCrew I apologize I didn't get the words perfectly correct but I had no idea I was going to be singing with these guys they just asked me out of the crowd and we did our best! Everyone present had a lot of fun and that is what counts thanks to Yachtley Crue [sic] for the hospitality give me a heads up next time I love this music! #NoTapes #NoFakes #AllReal #AlltheTime".

YÄCHTLEY CRËW covers soft pop songs that ruled the charts in the late '70s and early '80s, including Christopher Cross's "Ride Like The Wind", THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' "What A Fool Believes" and STEELY DAN's "Aja" album.

"We endeavor to put on the best show that people have seen," YÄCHTLEY CRËW's Phillip Daniel told the Albuquerque Journal in a recent interview. "We put everything we've got into it. It's really high energy and people are surprised by that in a good way. They come expecting to hear soft rock and get something they weren't expecting."

YÄCHTLEY CRËW recently signed a record deal with Jimmy Buffett's Mailboat Records and expects to release an album in a few months.

"We were in the studio over the winter months and recorded a five-song EP," Daniel told the Albuquerque Journal. "We don't have an official release date yet. There is one original song and four covers on the album."

Having signed with legendary rock manager Andy Gould, YÄCHTLEY CRËW recently recorded its very first original song, "Sex On The Beach", which was produced and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen). The song debuted on the Los Angeles radio station 95.5 KLOS in April. YÄCHTLEY CRËW added it to its recent live in-studio performance on the SiriusXM radio Yacht Rock 311 show as the first-ever yacht rock band to perform at the station.

Find more on Eagles
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).