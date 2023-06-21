Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH Sings 'Hotel California' With YÄCHTLEY CRËW

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach joined the yacht rock band YÄCHTLEY CRËW on stage on June 10 at KAOS at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada to perform the EAGLES classic "Hotel California". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below (courtesy of the ShesSoCalifornia YouTube channel).

Sebastian shared a separate video of the performance on his YouTube channel and he wrote in an accompanying message: "We had an amazing time with @YachtleyCrew I apologize I didn't get the words perfectly correct but I had no idea I was going to be singing with these guys they just asked me out of the crowd and we did our best! Everyone present had a lot of fun and that is what counts thanks to Yachtley Crue [sic] for the hospitality give me a heads up next time I love this music! #NoTapes #NoFakes #AllReal #AlltheTime".

YÄCHTLEY CRËW covers soft pop songs that ruled the charts in the late '70s and early '80s, including Christopher Cross's "Ride Like The Wind", THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' "What A Fool Believes" and STEELY DAN's "Aja" album.

"We endeavor to put on the best show that people have seen," YÄCHTLEY CRËW's Phillip Daniel told the Albuquerque Journal in a recent interview. "We put everything we've got into it. It's really high energy and people are surprised by that in a good way. They come expecting to hear soft rock and get something they weren't expecting."

YÄCHTLEY CRËW recently signed a record deal with Jimmy Buffett's Mailboat Records and expects to release an album in a few months.

"We were in the studio over the winter months and recorded a five-song EP," Daniel told the Albuquerque Journal. "We don't have an official release date yet. There is one original song and four covers on the album."

Having signed with legendary rock manager Andy Gould, YÄCHTLEY CRËW recently recorded its very first original song, "Sex On The Beach", which was produced and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen). The song debuted on the Los Angeles radio station 95.5 KLOS in April. YÄCHTLEY CRËW added it to its recent live in-studio performance on the SiriusXM radio Yacht Rock 311 show as the first-ever yacht rock band to perform at the station.