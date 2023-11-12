  • facebook
CRADLE OF FILTH Explains Tel Aviv Concert Postponement

November 12, 2023

British extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH have announced the postponement of their Tel Aviv show in Israel, originally scheduled to take place on February 10, 2024. The show was slated to be followed by the band's 2024 European tour with WEDNESDAY 13 and SICK N' BEAUTIFUL.

After some Facebook users "nefariously suggested" that CRADLE OF FILTH's cancelation was due to an "affiliation with terrorist groups", the band — which includes members not just from the United Kingdom but from USA and the Czech Republic — released a statement clarifying the decision was made after governments advised against travel to the region, insurers refused to cover the bandmembers for the show and logistical challenges made it difficult for the concert to proceed.

On Saturday (November 11),CRADLE OF FILTH released the following statement: "CRADLE OF FILTH announce the postponement of their Tel Aviv show in Israel, not because of any affiliation with terrorist groups as some people on Facebook have nefariously suggested, but due to band member's governments advising against travel to the region, our insurers refusing to cover the band for the show and the logistics of bringing a concert and equipment to a nation in the grip of war.

"We fully understand the gravity of the situation in Israel and Gaza City at the present and apologies to all our fans in the region for the postponement.

"We are very sorry for the decision and appreciate the disappointment that our fans must be feeling, but it must be realised that this opportunity has been taken out of our hands due to the seriousness of the situation, as it was when we were forced to postpone our lengthy tour of Russia last year under similar circumstances.

"We have performed in Israel before and thoroughly enjoyed the experience with our Israeli friends and fans alike and were very much looking forward to starting our February tour in Tel Aviv.

"Thank you for your understanding. We are mere musicians not activists or soldiers and by that token, are privy to the concerns and requests of international advisement.

"Yours faithfully, CRADLE OF FILTH".

Last month, the U.S. State Department warned Americans to reconsider travel to Israel in the wake of the deadly Hamas attacks.

This past week, the State Department issued another "worldwide caution" for travelers as the Israel-Hamas war raged on.

The State Department's travel advisory system rates countries on a level of 1 to 4 based on the risks Americans face while visiting them.

As of November 10, 21 countries earned the "Level 4: Do Not Travel" rating, while 20 were at "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" and more than 70 were at "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution."

This past April, CRADLE OF FILTH dropped its first live album in 20 years, titled "Trouble And Their Double Lives". Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the U.S., Europe, Australia and beyond during their "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following, the LP also featured two entirely brand new songs, titled "She Is A Fire" and "Demon Prince Regent", and debuted at No. 9 on the U.S. Current Hard Music Albums chart.

Photo credit: Anthony Ponce

