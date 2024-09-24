  • facebook
CRAZY TOWN Singer SHIFTY SHELLSHOCK: Official Cause Of Death Revealed

September 24, 2024

CRAZY TOWN frontman Shifty Shellshock died due to the effects of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. The 49-year-old singer's death was ruled an accident.

According to People, Shellshock''s cause of death was certified on September 24, three months after his June 24 death.

"Seth Binzer', after struggling with addiction and crazy town's rapid success with 'Butterfly'', never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions," the band's manager Howie Hubberman' told People' back in late June. "We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty' would still be here."

"The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs," Hubberman' continued. "Shifty' was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."

CRAZY TOWN's biggest hit was the 1999 single "Butterfly", which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song sampled RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' 1989 instrumental track "Pretty Little Ditty". CRAZY TOWN's debut album, "The Gift Of Game", sold 1.6 million units.

CRAZY TOWN split up up in 2003 but reformed in 2007 and released its third album, "The Brimstone Sluggers", in 2015.

Binzer, co-founded CRAZY TOWN with Bret Mazur in 1999 after making music together under different monikers for a few years, had long struggled with substance abuse issues and appeared on various reality shows focusing on his efforts to beat his addiction, including "Celebrity Rehab" and "Sober House". In 2012, he was admitted to the hospital after losing consciousness and fell into a coma before recovering. Two years ago, he was arrested for a DUI.

In a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone, Binzer admitted that he had been arrested for shoplifting.

Seth is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix.

