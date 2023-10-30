CREED Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour

CREED, the multi-platinum, Grammy- and American Music Award-winning rock band, has announce its 2024 "Summer Of '99" tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city trek kicks off on July 17 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, making stops across North America in Toronto, Nashville, Dallas, and Holmdel among others. Special guests 3 DOORS DOWN will be direct support on a majority of the North American tour, with DAUGHTRY, SWITCHFOOT, TONIC and BIG WRECK joining the band on select dates. FINGER ELEVEN will open all dates on the tour.

A limited number of lawn seats at select venues will be available for $19.99 to commemorate the "Summer Of '99" tour. CREED is also hosting an exclusive one-day event — Summer Of '99 And Beyond festival — in San Bernardino, California on August 31 at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre with 3 DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, FINGER ELEVEN, FUEL, VERTICAL HORIZON, THE VERVE PIPE in support.

Tickets will be available starting with presales from Tuesday, October 31, with the general on-sale starting Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time on www.creed.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, stand on stage to watch the first three songs, meet-and-greet and photo op with members of CREED, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive merch and more.

"Summer Of '99" tour dates:

Support acts

+ 3 DOORS DOWN

^ DAUGHTRY

* SWITCHFOOT

X TONIC

# BIG WRECK

= FINGER ELEVEN

Jul. 17 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center * =

Jul. 19 - Monticello, IA - Great Jones County Fair * =

Jul. 20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam * =

Jul. 23 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =

Jul. 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion + =

Jul. 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live + =

Jul. 27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =

Jul. 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage # =

Jul. 31 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre + =

Aug. 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center + =

Aug. 3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake + =

Aug. 6 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =

Aug. 7- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center + =

Aug. 9 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO + =

Aug. 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center + =

Aug. 13 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater x =

Aug. 14 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + =

Aug. 16 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =

Aug. 17 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater + =

Aug. 20 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion x =

Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center + =

Aug. 23 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium + =

Aug. 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC + =

Aug. 31 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, FINGER ELEVEN, FUEL, VERTICAL HORIZON, THE VERVE PIPE)

Sep. 1 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre + =

Sep. 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =

Sep. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre + =

Sep. 7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre + =

Sep. 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^ =

Sep. 11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion + =

Sep. 13 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center + =

Sep. 14 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + =

Sep. 16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater ^ =

Sep. 18- Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =

Sep. 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + =

Sep. 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =

Sep. 24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place x =

Sep. 25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + =

Sep. 27 - Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater + =

Sep. 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =

CREED's singer Scott Stapp spoke to Jason Bailey of Audacy Check In about the group's recent announcement that it will reunite for its first shows in 12 years in 2024. Asked how the reunion came about, Scott said: "That was something I think managers were talking about for a long time before the artists were approached. And so then we were approached and everyone signed on. [We] thought it would be a good way to kind of kick things off and see what happens."

CREED's enormous success is largely due to the prolific writing team of Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, who founded the band together in 1993. Their winning combination of driving guitar riffs, rousing hooks and introspective lyrics earned them legions of loyal fans around the world. Following the release of their first two albums, the four-piece — which also included bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips — became the first band ever to have seven consecutive No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks. CREED's third album, "Weathered" (2001),also debuted at No. 1, and produced several popular singles, including Top Ten hits "My Sacrifice" and "One Last Breath". Though CREED announced its breakup in 2004, the band briefly reunited in 2009 to release "Full Circle". Heavier than their previous albums, "Full Circle" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, proving the incredible staying power of the band.

CREED disbanded in 2004 but reunited five years later for the aforementioned "Full Circle" LP and an extensive tour. Stapp has since toured and recorded as a solo artist, although he suffered a drug-related mental breakdown in 2014 and spent several years recovering from that.

In 2019, Tremonti said in an interview on Jamey Jasta's podcast that he was sitting on an album's worth of material for CREED. Asked whether CREED could reunite again, Tremonti said, "People say, 'Is it done? Is it over? Is there new music coming out?' I'm sitting on an entire CREED album... When we were together doing the reunion tour, we put a lot of music together and I have like really sketchy little demos of probably 13 songs. I listened to them maybe a year ago and they're good songs."

Tremonti added: "It's just, there's no time. Is it good enough for me to put everything on the back burner that I've been working on for the past 14 years? No. Is it good enough to maybe 10 years from now or seven years from now... or some big resurgence happens or there's an anniversary where everybody's like, 'We want to see CREED and the world demands it like they used to.' I wouldn't say no."

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann