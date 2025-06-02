CREED's MARK TREMONTI To Make His Belmont Stakes Debut Singing 'New York, New York'

Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands CREED, ALTER BRIDGE and TREMONTI, Mark Tremonti will make his Belmont Stakes debut this weekend. On June 7, Mark will perform the Empire State classic "New York, New York" from the Saratoga Racecourse this year. The can't-miss performance will be broadcast live on Fox Television Networks moments before the 157th running of the Grade 1, $2 million Belmont Stakes, presented by NYRA Bets. Fox will present live broadcast coverage of the Belmont Stakes from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information on the race can be found at BelmontStakes.com.

To coincide with Mark's career-first Belmont Stakes performance, Tremonti is announcing his next batch of solo headline dates in support of his chart-topping "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" album. Mark will be joined by members of Frank Sinatra's touring band who have become the backbone musicians on both recordings and his live shows. The dates will kick off after Mark finishes his successful 2025 tour with the reunited CREED that will have him on the road for 30 dates throughout the summer.

The abbreviated Sinatra headline tour will make four stops: one in Florida, one in Illinois, one in New York and one in New Jersey.

Mark has been committed to his work with the Down syndrome community in honor of his daughter Stella and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Mark's organization Take A Chance For Charity. More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at tremontisingssinatra.com.

Mark Tremonti solo headline dates:

Dec. 04 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater

Dec. 09 - Des Plaines, IL - The Des Plaines Theatre

Dec. 11 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Dec. 13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata

As a Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum musician, Tremonti's dynamic musical career spans influential bands from CREED and ALTER BRIDGE to his own TREMONTI, leaving an indelible imprint on hard rock with over 40 million albums sold, chart-topping debuts, countless television appearances and magazine covers, sold-out arenas everywhere, and dozens of other accolades. To say he broadened his horizons with 2022's "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" might just be the understatement of the century though. He paid homage to 14 Sinatra classics backed by surviving members of Ol' Blue Eyes' band in addition to a cadre of A-list session players. Right out of the gate, it incited widespread audience and tastemaker applause. Beyond features from Billboard, CBS New York, Washington Post and many more, Carson Daly spotlighted the project on "Today" and raved, "Bar none the best Frank Sinatra cover I've ever heard."

Donating 100% of the album's proceeds to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) as part of his Take A Chance For Charity initiative, Mark and his family were honored by NDSS at its annual gala and auction in 2023 and he was a featured performer in 2024. Moreover, the album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Jazz Albums chart, and he would go on to play a handful of sold-out shows in support of the album.

In October 2023, Tremonti partnered with AdventHealth to open the SMILE With Stella Tremonti Down Syndrome Clinic, the first lifespan Down syndrome program in the Southeastern United States caring for children and adults with Down syndrome named after his daughter. In May 2024, Mark Tremonti performed acoustic at the inaugural, sold-out Tremonti Family Golf Outing in support of NDSS with his reunited CREED bandmates of Scott Stapp, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips and continues to be a major advocate to the Down syndrome community.