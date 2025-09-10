CRO-MAGS Announce Return of Drummer PETE HINES

New York hardcore legends CRO-MAGS have announced the return of drummer Pete Hines, skinsman behind the pioneering album "Best Wishes" (1989).

CRO-MAGS founder, frontman and bassist Harley Flanagan comments: "It's so great to be playing with Pete again. It's not often in life that you get the chance to go back and relive a past with friends that was meaningful to you both. I am really looking forward to this."

CRO-MAGS just finished a summer tour of European headline and festival dates, and will return to the U.S., hitting the Midwest and East Coast before closing alongside Iggy Pop, SEX PISTOLS and others at the CBGB Festival in Brooklyn, New York on September 27. With Hines behind the kit, the CRO-MAGS are rounded out by guitarists Dominic DiBenedetto and Dave Sharpe.

Following a successful U.S. theatrical tour this summer, "Wired For Chaos", the documentary based on Flangan's life, will be available on a DVD / Blu-ray package (with unreleased special features) on November 11, with a simultaneous release for video on demand.

In 2020, CRO-MAGS released their first album in twenty years with the critically acclaimed "In The Beginning". To close out the same year, the band dropped the six-song EP "2020".

In 2018, Flanagan, who founded the CRO-MAGS at the age of 14 and toured with the band for some 20 years, sued members of the group for allegedly using the CRO-MAGS name without his permission.

Claiming that CRO-MAGS was his idea when he formed it back in 1981, Flanagan filed a lawsuit against the then-most recent lineup of the group — including singer John Joseph McGowan — in part for copyright infringement, saying he trademarked the "Cro-Mags" name for recording in 2010 and for merchandise in 2009 and then again in 2017.

According to the New York Post, Harley claimed in the lawsuit that the other members of the CRO-MAGS took over the band around 2002 when "Flanagan's first son was about to be born… and Flanagan had to stop touring to help with the baby."