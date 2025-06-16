CRO-MAGS' HARLEY FLANAGAN On Why He Never Got Into Metal When He Was A Kid: 'I Felt Like It Was A Bunch Of Fantasyland Bulls***'

In a new interview with multi-instrumentalist and producer-engineer Scoobert Doobert, CRO-MAGS founder Harley Flanagan discussed the upcoming feature documentary "Harley Flanagan: Wired For Chaos", which charts his tumultuous life and survival. Speaking about how Flanagan's early life — which consisted of childhood neglect and sexual abuse as well as drugs, violence and PTSD — affected his lyrical approach and ultimately gave voice to other people's stories through the therapeutic power of his music, Harley said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I'll tell you what, man. It really is pretty incredible to have that type of effect because, obviously, I've never felt like a spokesperson for others, and I've never felt like an important person in that way. But Jocko Willink [American author, podcaster and retired United States Navy officer who served in the Navy SEALs and is a former member of SEAL Team 3], who's a friend of mine — for those of you who may or may not know him, look him up — he told me that my music got him through some of the hardest parts of his life. And that motherfucker has seen some things. So that made me really feel a little bit different about my input, my value. When I can help someone get through shit like that, I'm, like, 'Wow.' And let's just say that's happened more than once, where people have really given me a lot of appreciation for my music, helping them at times when they really needed the help.

"My music, the way it sounds and the lyrics, are really a byproduct of, for the most part, my trauma," Harley explained. "And the aggression and the rage that's in my music is part of my story. I think pretty much the reason I stayed alive and out of prison is because I had that way to let the steam out instead of just letting it completely eat me. And that has become the soundtrack for a lot of other people and given them a place where they could release some of that steam or perhaps not feel so alone in their own situation. And I think my movie may have that effect too, because I think people who've suffered through some of some of the things that I've been through may say, 'Wow, I'm not alone.' They may say, 'Wow, I can make it if this guy did.' Because I'm the first person to say I don't feel like a tough guy. I feel like I've survived a tough life. I'm not even a very big guy. People look at me and they're, like, 'Oh, that fucking dude's huge.' No, I just work out a lot. And I do a lot of pushups right before I get on stage, so I look a little bigger when I'm on stage. But I'm not a big guy, and that's part of the reason why I had to be as intense as I was, 'cause it's an intense world and I had to survive in it."

After Doobert noted that hearing that story coming from Harley "hits a lot more than coming from somebody else that didn't live it," Flanagan concurred. "Well, I don't think anybody who didn't live it, I don't think they can really speak on it," he said. "I think it becomes a masquerade. That's why I didn't get into metal when I was a kid, because I felt like it was a bunch of fantasyland bullshit, and I felt like hardcore was more from the streets. It wasn't until later on in life that I realized at least 60 percent of the hardcore kids were faking the punk as well. I mean, I grew up with — and God bless 'em; I love 'em to death — I grew up with some of the guys from the BEASTIE BOYS, and they were straight-up rich kids. They never smoked dust in their lives. It was just fucking fun; it was just fun and games. And a lot of the so-called thug guys on the scene who write all this shit, it's just storytelling. They're writing songs. That's the difference. I was writing, basically, my journal down and putting it to music. So the trauma and the drama and the blood was real. It wasn't made up for your listening pleasure. [Laughs]"

"Wired For Chaos" will arrive in theaters on June 20. A trailer for the film can be seen below.

Flanagan burst on to the punk music scene at the age of 11 in the late 1970s as drummer for his aunt's New York-based band THE STIMULATORS, later founding the seminal hardcore act CRO-MAGS. Flanagan tells his inconceivable story through gritty footage of NYC's downtown 1970s and '80s music scene as the backdrop, alongside stories from friends and peers like Flea, Ice-T, Henry Rollins, Michael Imperioli, members of BAD BRAINS, BEASTIE BOYS, CIRCLE JERKS, ANTHRAX and many others.

While Harley's journey as a musician is certainly explored, "Wired For Chaos" centers on the lasting effects of trauma and its integration into his present-day life. Harley Flanagan was a child prodigy musician, who raised himself in the very adult world of rock 'n' roll. He was born to a Warhol Factory "it" girl, enmeshed in the Lower East Side artist sub-culture of the late '70s and '80s, surrounded by copious amount of sex, drugs and violence (as victim and later perpetrator),simultaneously achieving punk rock legend status.

In addition to touring with his band CRO-MAGS all over the world, today Harley Flanagan is also a jiu-jitsu professor (under the tutelage of Master Renzo Gracie),devoted husband (having married a Park Avenue attorney),the father of two sons and a deeply introspective human. He confronts his past, hoping that it can bring him some peace, and pass what he's learned forward to others struggling. Though he has moved on from the violence of his youth, it is never far away as he works through his very pronounced PTSD. His primal instincts to survive remain sharp. The film is built around a vast archive of material, scenes with Harley and his friends, several intimate interviews with Harley and his wife, and abstract imagery and animation.

Harley's childhood with iconic artists (Andy Warhol, Debbie Harry, Joe Strummer, Alan Ginsburg) looks enviable on the surface, but ultimately his DNA is riddled with the trauma of abuse and sexual violence, laying the groundwork for an unstable adolescence and rocky young adulthood.

The career of filmmaker Rex Miller, who directed "Wired For Chaos", spans more than 25 years and has yielded two Peabody Awards, several Emmys and two Oscar shortlists. He recently directed (with Sam Pollard) the film "Citizen Ashe" (CNN Films),which won "Best Documentary" at both the 2022 Critics Choice and Grierson Awards and was nominated for a Sports Emmy for "Best Feature Documentary".