CROWBAR Announces March/April 2024 U.S. Tour

CROWBAR has announced its latest round of U.S. headlining dates, confirming a two-week spring run from March 30 through April 14, with support from MORBID VISIONZ. The trek will see CROWBAR performing a special set of songs from their "Crowbar" and "Odd Fellows Rest" albums as part of the annual Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 12. On April 13, the band will play a Rocks Off Concert Cruise at Skyport Marina in New York City.

CROWBAR tour dates with MORBID VISIONZ:

March 30 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

April 01 - Chelsea’s Live - Baton, Rouge, LA

April 02 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

April 03 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

April 04 - RecordBar - Kansas City, MO

April 05 - X-Ray Arcade - Milwaukee, WI

April 06 - Stan’s Room at Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

April 07 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

April 08 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

April 09 - Black Circle Brewing - Indianapolis, IN

April 10 - Skully’s - Columbus, OH

April 11 - The Loud - Huntington, WV

April 12 - Decibel Metal And Beer Fest - Philadelphia, PA *

April 13 - Rocks Off Concert Cruise @ Skyport Marina - New York, NY *

April 14 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

* CROWBAR only

CROWBAR released its most recent studio offering, the critically lauded "Zero And Below", in April 2022 via MNRK Heavy. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, "Zero And Below" is the band's most unforgivably doom-driven record since their 1998 landmark effort "Odd Fellows Rest". Led by riff lord and vocalist Kirk Windstein, with guitarist Matt Brunson, bassist Shane Wesley and drummer Tommy Buckley, songs like "Chemical Godz", "It's Always Worth The Gain" and "Bleeding From Every Hole" are unapologetic emotional outpourings, with a bare-knuckle resolve alongside its soul-searching vulnerability, reliably delivered with crushing heaviness.

Four years ago, Windstein told the "Does It Doom?" podcast that he was really happy with the band's then-just-completed new album. "It's really a killer record — I love it," he said. "It's got a lot of [guitar] harmonies and it's got a lot more doomy riffs. We only had one proper fast song — one of our more upbeat, hardcore-type, MOTÖRHEAD speed, I call it, type tunes; we've only got one like that. Out of all 10 tracks, besides that one tune, there's only maybe two other fast, what I would consider fast, songs on the whole record. So it's kind of a throwback but a modern, more mature touch on it."

He continued: "We're all super, super happy with the way it came out. The production's amazing, again from Duane Simoneaux. The guitar tone's amazing. The songs themselves are great; I'm really happy. It's really one of the only CROWBAR records that I'm really happy with everything — every riff, I'm happy with the tones, with the production, with the lyrics, with the way I sang; the whole nine yards. So I'm really just loving it, to be honest — I really am."

Earlier in 2020, Windstein told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show that he got "a lot of help" from Brunson and Wesley during the songwriting process for CROWBAR's latest album.

Photo by Justin Reich