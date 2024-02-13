  • facebook
ROBERT PLANT And ALISON KRAUSS Announce 'Can't Let Go' 2024 U.S. Tour

February 13, 2024

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced their return to North America. Reunited once more — and much sooner than the 12 years that passed between their previous two tours — the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and 27-time Grammy winner will hit the road this spring and summer for nearly 30 headline dates and counting.

Beginning June 2 with a centennial celebration for the legendary Cain's Ballroom, the "Can't Let Go" tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast. With additional stops to still be revealed, dozens of cities will have the opportunity to experience the live show hailed as "a master class of a concert" (Chicago Tribune) and "a collaboration that should last for evermore" (Variety).

Tickets for Plant and Krauss's "Can't Let Go" tour are on sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, February 16, following a series of pre-sales beginning at 10 a.m. local time tomorrow, February 14. Find more information at plantkrauss.com.

Dates will feature support from JD McPherson, who also plays lead guitar for Plant and Krauss, alongside an ace ensemble of drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, multi-talented string player Stuart Duncan and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar. Drawing from both of their monumentally acclaimed, T Bone Burnett-produced LPs — 2007's Grammy-sweeping "Raising Sand" and 2021's chart-topping "Raise The Roof"Plant and Krauss will deliver a cosmic collision of early blues, country deep cuts, revolutionary folk-rock and lost soul music written by legends and unsung heroes like Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, THE EVERLY BROTHERS, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Ola Belle Reed, Brenda Burns and more, as well as reimagined renditions of LED ZEPPELIN cuts like "The Battle Of Evermore", "Rock & Roll", "When The Levee Breaks" and other surprises in store.

Plant and Krauss want to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, if fans purchase tickets for a show through Ticketmaster and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Exchange, the artists have also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows ticketed by Ticketmaster. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

"Can't Let Go" 2024 tour dates:

June 2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
June 4 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*
June 5 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater*
June 7 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*
June 8 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field*
June 11 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*
June 12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival* #
June 14 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater*
June 15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*
June 18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*
June 19 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*
August 8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*
August 9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*
August 11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival !
August 13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*
August 14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*
August 16 - Seattle, WA - [venue to be announced]*^
August 17 - Seattle, WA - [venue to be announced]*^
August 19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*
August 21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*
August 22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*
August 24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*
August 25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater*
August 26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*
August 28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*
August 29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*
August 31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*
September 1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* With JD McPherson
# on sale April 24
! on sale June 1
^ on sale March 25

Photo by David McClister

