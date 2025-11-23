CROWBAR's KIRK WINDSTEIN On His Recovery From Recent Back Issue: 'Every Day Is Just Improvements'

During a recent appearance on "The Jasta Show", the video podcast hosted by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta, CROWBAR guitarist/vocalist Kirk Windstein spoke about the fact that he was sitting down during the band's late summer 2025 U.S. co-headlining tour with EYEHATEGOD due to what he has previously described as "either a bad sciatica flare-up or potentially a ruptured disc" in his "lower spine". Regarding how he got through the tour in his condition, he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I'll say one thing: I appreciate it, but I've never had enough people offer me pain pills and get me weed because I don't smoke. I don't even need edibles or anything. So I'd be, like, 'Thanks, man.' I'd have a whole bunch of shit and I'd just give it to Tommy [Buckley, CROWBAR drummer] and Matt [Brunson, CROWBAR guitarist]. And Pat [Bruders, CROWBAR bassist] smokes too. I'm, like, 'Whatever, man. Y'all have fun. All I did was I tried to drink a lot… Some people are, like, 'Well, you really ought to not drink beer.' I'm, like, 'I get it. I shouldn't.' But that was my pain pill. But I really just did electrolytes and a lot of water every morning and all day. And I took four Ibuprofen at one time, maybe in mid-afternoon, and as far as pain medication, that was it."

As for where his health stands right now, Kirk said: "[My wife] Robin found a guy that a bunch of friends suggested for an MRI and to check everything out, because the hope is that through diet, exercise and mainly… The biggest thing you see is stretching. My thing now is I'm extremely limited in the gym in lifting. I can't press anything overhead. I can only lift sitting down, only exercises sitting down. So dumbbells, seated dumbbell curls and things like that for biceps. It's very limited. I don't stand up for any of the exercises. I can do like lap pulldowns and rows and things, but I completely changed things from the high-intensity training, which is less sets, low reps but to complete failure, to three sets of… Maybe the first set will be 20 down to the last set… I still go pretty close to failure, but I had to just change the whole thing around. I'm really just trying to stay mobile. I had a lot of muscle atrophy in my legs from not walking correctly for fucking six weeks or something. I mean, the difference from… Like today, for instance, or yesterday. Yesterday I did four and a half miles, 30 minutes on the… I have to do the seated Life Cycle [exercise bike] — not the one you ride like a bicycle. You sit down with back support, and the pedals are in front of you. So I'll do 30 minutes of that, and then I did 15 minutes of stretching, and when I walked out of the place, I felt amazing. Today I did some lifting and then 18 minutes on the Life Cycle, and then stretching for another 15, 20 minutes. So on the days that I do lift, and it's very limited, like I said, the lifting portion takes about 30 minutes and then the cycle and stretching thing takes another 30. So it's an hour, and then I'll extend the Life Cycle and do more stretching on days that I don't lift at all, when I walk right in and get on the Life Cycle. And with that even, there's a lot of settings. I do the manual setting on level one. I do the lowest thing possible because I can't put any stress on my back. But in general, I wake up in the morning, and my legs… That's the weird thing, is it's a dull pain in your back. But the real pain shoots down the back of your legs. So I've tried just simple things. It's more on my right leg, but balancing on one foot and trying to count to 10. I was at the grocery store earlier getting deli meat and I'm, like, getting some, whatever, turkey meat, and I let the basket go and I'm trying to stand on it… Every day is just improvements. I haven't been drinking at all. [I'm following a] really clean diet and I gotta just pretty much stick to it."

CROWBAR's U.S. co-headlining tour with EYEHATEGOD kicked off on August 7 at Conduit in Orlando, Florida and wrapped up on August 31 in Pensacola, Florida.

When Windstein revealed in August that he would be sitting down during the early part of the trek, he explained in a statement: "I don't call in sick. I'm there to give y'all a hundred percent and please the fans the best I can. So I'm probably gonna have to start this tour …. sitting down, but we'll be singing and playing top-notch the best I can do. I can't walk right now, and that's the truth. I've got a cane, I've got a walker, and I've never had this kind of pain in my life. I'm 60 years old, and I've never had this pain in my life. But anyway, I think positive; I don't think negative. So it's gonna be great, and we're gonna kick ass every night. So thank y'all so much."

In a 2020 interview with Kerrang! magazine, Windstein said that he finally addressed his substance abuse issues around 10 years earlier. "I started drinking at home instead of going out to bars, because it was easier for me to avoid cocaine if I didn't go out to where it would be," he explained. "I erased all the dealers from my phone. I quit drinking hard liquor for the most part, but I had a little hangout room where I would watch sports, play guitar and drink beer. Before that, I would go to a bar, not realize how I'd got home, pass out on the couch and wake up with two bags of coke. Then, of course, I'd go to the store to buy beer, because if I've got cocaine, I've got to have beer. And vice versa — if I went to a bar, I'd have two beers, then I'd be calling a guy trying to score. It was an ugly thing to go through, but they say that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and I really do believe that to be true."

Back in 2011, Windstein told the San Antonio Metal Music Examiner that he didn't go to rehab to beat his addiction. "I was in a downward spiral for years and years and years, and you know, you get to a point of, 'This is enough,'" he said. "I always make damn sure to say this: If I was a regular guy working at Home Depot and had a drinking problem, people wouldn't talk about it. But because I'm in a band... For me, I'm in a good place and take it a day at a time. It's a lifestyle change in general, not just about alcohol. It's about getting my life in order, eating right, working out right, getting out of debt, and try to be the best father I can be, the best musician. You live and you learn…. I never want to be back to where I was, let's put it that way. It hits you like a hammer, and it's not a good thing where you're a physical slave to drinking. You need to do a lot of soul-searching and find what works for you."

Windstein told Metal Hammer magazine that the support from his peers in the music industry "has been great. They all understand it," he said. "Everyone I've met in this business, they all understand it. It's part of it. It's like an occupational hazard. It's in your face 24⁄7, and what used to be fun, partying and cutting up with the guys became a really bad thing. Enough is enough. That's it."

CROWBAR released its most recent studio offering, the critically lauded "Zero And Below", in April 2022 via MNRK Heavy.