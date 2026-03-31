CROWBAR's KIRK WINDSTEIN: 'We're Anxious To Get To Work On Some New Music'

In a new interview with Hollie Nicole of Teaser Talk, Kirk Windstein, founder, vocalist and guitarist of Louisiana metal legends CROWBAR, spoke a possible follow-up to the band's most recent studio offering, the critically lauded "Zero And Below", which came out in April 2022 via MNRK Heavy. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're anxious to get to work on some new music, but things are going really well right now and [tour offers] keep popping up, offers that we're, like, 'Well, let's just keep it rolling.' I mean, it's still building and building. We're looking at Spotify. It's up to, like 1.2 million monthly listeners, and Instagram, and especially the TikTok is growing. It's almost a thousand more followers a day, close to it, like 700 to a thousand a day going on. So it's crazy."

Kirk continued: "[We might] take a little bit of a break [from touring] next year to concentrate on recording and writing, because it's been a while. And the touring, as you get older, gets a little tougher. But all in all, everything's wonderful and great. So, I just appreciate all the fans. So, keep looking at your socials for the upcoming dates and tours. I think we're gonna announce this DYING FETUS [tour] relatively soon, and we're looking forward to it. It's gonna be great. But this [spring 2026] tour [with EYEHATEGOD], we start [March 19] in Baton Rouge. I think about 25 of the 30 shows are sold out. So pretty much they will all be sold out or very close to it. Maybe one or two small markets that are just kind of in the middle of nowhere. But other than that, we fully expect all of 'em to really be sold out, which is amazing. So, a huge shout-out to all the fans, CROWBAR and EYEHATEGOD fans, for buying the tickets and doing their job."

"Zero And Below" was produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana. The LP was described in a press release as CROWBAR's "most unforgivably doom-driven record" since the group's 1998 landmark effort "Odd Fellows Rest".

CROWBAR was created in 1990 from the ashes of THE SLUGS! Original members Kirk Windstein and Jimmy Bower (DOWN, EYEHATEGOD) had a vision to move away from the trendier thrash sound of that time, and create their own brand of doom metal with a bit of upbeat hardcore mixed in. Heavily influenced by THE MELVINS, CARNIVORE, TROUBLE, SAINT VITUS and a blend of BLACK SABBATH meets East Coast hardcore, CROWBAR set out to create an original sound which has become influential to many bands over the last 36 years. Windstein is the only original member and has helped carry the band through numerous lineups and twelve critically acclaimed albums.

CROWBAR's current lineup consists of Windstein alongside guitarist Matt Brunson, drummer Tommy Buckley and returning bassist Pat Bruders (DOWN, ex-GOATWHORE).

Photo by Robin Windstein