SMASHING PUMPKINS' BILLY CORGAN: The 'Young Generation' Of Music Fans 'Is Really Looking For Authenticity'

In a new interview with Brian Haddad and Kenzie Roman of Chicago's Q101 radio station, SMASHING PUMPKINS frontman Billy Corgan was asked why he thinks so many younger rock music fans are connecting with the band's classic songs today. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, there's two general theories that people seem to bandy about, and I can't say this tells the whole story, but it seems to tell a lot of it, which is — one, streaming, even though it takes a lot of stick, particularly for musicians who are not getting paid in streaming like they should. I think young people are finding, through recommendation, bands that maybe they wouldn't necessarily hear of or they don't necessarily — I don't know; they don't find it in the traditional ways. Maybe [they find it through] recommendations or something. The other thing seems to be that this particular young generation coming in is really looking for authenticity, and that's a very broad word as it's applied. In the '90s, it was kind of specific — it was like you're either authentic or you've sold out. I think authenticity means you just do your thing, which is why, I think, you've seen a band like THE CURE having, in many ways, some of their biggest years. Because there's only one CURE. There's only one DEPECHE MODE. And I think fans are, like, 'Well, what is that? How does that exist?' And it doesn't seem to fit so comfortably into the pop world that they've been told is the world.

Billy continued: "Somewhere about 15 years ago, I really noticed it in, particularly Pitchfork was the main offender. Pitchfork was representative of, let's call it alternative culture early two thousands: 'We decide the cool record and we decide the non-cool record.' They didn't like me very much, so I'm gonna put that out there, if they think I have an agenda. And then, all of a sudden, they started covering pop stars like alternative stars.

"In the world we grew up in, Bjork was a huge alternative star because there's only one Bjork. Well, now suddenly Bjork's competing with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, and it was, like, 'Well, wait a second. Those people play by different rules for different reasons.' Bjork, [who has] a highly authentic audience, wouldn't necessarily do a deal with a perfume company or be sponsored by a credit card company. These are different politics and different setups, so it really put the alternative musicians at a disadvantage. And in many ways the things that we represent, which is our culture, our community, our way of life, our way of thinking, and let's call it a personal type of politic about art and how art intersects commerce, including radio, as you know, not every alternative artist wants to be promoted the same way as a pop star would. I mean, that's simple math. Suddenly all those alternative artists were put in the position of, like, 'Well, if you don't do it this new clickbait way, you're out.' So that pushed all these artists basically to the edges of the Internet. And I think the last 15 years, those younger artists have figured out new ways to communicate and get their music heard by younger people. And then I think somehow that's connected to, 'Well, this looks a lot like how it used to be' — fanzines and word of mouth and club dates. And 'I'm sorry, I'm just not gonna do it the way that the people on television do it.'"

Beyond founding and fronting THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, Billy stands out as a solo artist, producer, songwriter, poet, wrestling promoter, podcast host, and café owner. His solo catalog comprises "TheFutureEmbrace" (2005),"Aegea" (2014),"Ogilala" (2017) and, most recently, "Cotillions" (2019). In the studio, he has notably collaborated with everyone from Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH, Rick Ocasek, CHEAP TRICK, Ray Davies, NEW ORDER, Marianne Faithful, and SCORPIONS to KORN, PHANTOGRAM, THE VERONICAS and CODE ORANGE. He has also contributed music to soundtracks such as "Ransom", directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, "Stigmata" and "Spun", to name a few. He released his first poetry book, "Blinking With Fists", in 2004. A lifelong wrestling aficionado, he owns and serves as president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) — home to a dynamic roster and bombastic pay-per-view spectacles. He notably owns Madame ZuZu's Tea House in Highland Park, where he often performs intimate surprise sets. Corgan also remains a staunch animal advocate who supports no-kill shelters such as PAWS Chicago. The Chicago native is constantly writing and recording new music.