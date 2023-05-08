  • facebook
CRYPTOPSY Signs With NUCLEAR BLAST, Preps First Album In Over A Decade

May 8, 2023

Veteran death metallers CRYPTOPSY have officially signed with Nuclear Blast Records. One of Canada's most ferocious bands will release its first album in over a decade later this year.

CRYPTOPSY vocalist Matt McGachy states: "We are truly excited to have joined Nuclear Blast's roster. Many of the bands we love and a bunch of our friends have released killer albums via Nuclear Blast. Back in 2012, we became an independent band. Now in 2023, we have decided to team up with one of the most influential metal labels. We are eager to be showcased alongside the world's best metal acts and can't wait to unveil the next era of CRYPTOPSY as a Nuclear Blast artist."

Details of CRYPTOPSY's long-awaited eighth album will be revealed in the coming months.

Originally hailing from Montreal, CRYPTOPSY formed in 1992 and has since been anchored by longtime drummer extraordinaire Flo Mounier. Over the last three decades, the band has become a revered and influential pinion in North America's underground metal scene. Groundbreaking albums like "Blasphemy Made Flesh" (1994),"None So Vile" (1996) and "Once Was Not" (2005) helped define the genre of technical death metal, while the band's intense, earthshaking live shows garnered them a rapid following around the world.

Photo credit: Mihaela Petrescu

