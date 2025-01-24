Cult Canadian Metal Band SACRED BLADE Announces Return After 20-Year Hiatus

Acclaimed early '80s Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada-based metal band SACRED BLADE has announced its return after a 20-year hiatus. The group will appear live for the first time in Germany at the sold-out Keep It True festival on April 25, 2025, following the re-release of their debut album, "Of The Sun + Moon", on vinyl by Supreme Echo Records.

SACRED BLADE gained recognition in the international underground in the early 1980s and was prominently featured on "Metal Massacre IV" (the Metal Blade Records compilation albums that launched the likes of METALLICA and SLAYER). Their full-length LP, "Of The Sun + Moon", was first released in 1986 on Black Dragon Records (France),receiving critical acclaim for uniquely blending aggressive metal with progressive space rock, while incorporating intimate melodic passages that established them as unique pioneers of the genre. The band garnered a remarkable following in France, Germany, England, Holland, Belgium, and even Japan. Known in their hometown as Vancouver's premier heavy metal/hard rock phenomenon, SACRED BLADE performed with some of the most famous bands of the era, including SAXON, RAVEN, EXODUS and METAL CHURCH. After the tragic loss of band leader Jeff Ulmer (guitars/vocals) in 2013 and percussionist Ted Zawadski in 2020, the remaining bandmembers were urged by public demand to reconvene in 2021. Heavy metal fans the world over can now look forward to the SACRED BLADE resurgence, with all original band members reunited: James Channing (vocals, bass),Randy Robertson (guitar, vocals),Will Rascan (guitar),Paul Davis (drums, vocals) and Tony Moser (bass).

"This is long overdue!" says Robertson, who now provides leadership in arranging the live performances, marketing and promotion. "We are grateful to everyone who has stuck with us from the beginning, and to those who encouraged us to continue our journey by sharing the music with old and new fans. Stay tuned — there's lots more to come…"

Channing concurs, saying: "We are so honored to be acknowledged after all of these years! Especially when we receive accolades from a new generation of music fans that were not yet born when 'Of The Sun + Moon' was released. SACRED BLADE has stood the test of time and our music lives on!"