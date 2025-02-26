CYHRA Feat. Former IN FLAMES, AMARANTHE Members: New Single 'Skin From Bones' Released

Following their acclaimed single "Superman", CYHRA — the Swedish band featuring former IN FLAMES, AMARANTHE and current THE HALO EFFECT, KAMELOT and SUBURBAN TRIBE members — has released even more new music today. "Skin From Bones" is the second release by the internationally recognized melodic metal band through their new label home Reigning Phoenix Music. Mixed by guitarist Euge Valovirta, and once again mastered by sound expert Maor Appelbaum as well as graced by artwork by Gustavo Sazes, the single is a raw expression of breaking free from the lies we tell ourselves and the burdens we carry. It's about shedding layers of pain and deceit to uncover the strength within.

Being both a battle cry and a moment of liberation, diving deep into the struggles of confronting our inner demons and the falsehoods we hold onto, "Skin From Bones" is a powerful anthem of self-discovery, resilience, and the painful yet necessary process of healing. Sometimes, to truly heal, you have to strip everything down to the core.

Introduced by hard-hitting riffs and a catchy keyboard melody, the single seems to go the "usual" way, but CYHRA wouldn't be CYHRA without occasional musical surprises, that's why the band have interweaved a crossover-ish second verse into the track, guiding fans through the territory of rap and showcasing an atypical side of vocalist Jake E's voice. But that's not all as the bridge captures listeners with explosive breakdowns which additionally underline the thematic significance of "Skin From Bones".

Jake E says: "Our second [new] single, 'Skin From Bones', is a bold step into heavier territory for CYHRA, but we're not leaving behind the melodies and catchy choruses that define our sound. This track dives deep into themes of resilience and self-discovery, blending raw intensity with heartfelt emotion. We're constantly evolving as a band, and 'Skin From Bones' is the perfect example of how we're pushing our boundaries while staying true to who we are."

As they approach their 10th anniversary next year, CYHRA have carved out a notable place in the metal scene since their founding in 2016 by Jake and Jesper. They were soon joined by Alex and bassist Peter Iwers (THE HALO EFFECT, formerly IN FLAMES). Their debut album, "Letters To Myself", was released in 2017 to glowing reviews, catapulting the group to global stages, crowned with a massive North American tour supporting SABATON and KREATOR.

Following Iwers's departure, Euge Valovirta (guitars, bass) joined the CYHRA lineup, and the band released its second album, "No Halos In Hell", in 2019, which blended groovy metal with a poppy flair and featured the hit single "Out Of My Life", amassing about 11 million streams on Spotify. Their success continued with a European tour with BATTLE BEAST, U.K. dates alongside DELAIN, headline shows in select countries including Finland and Japan, and performances at major festivals like Masters Of Rock, Bloodstock Open Air, Sabaton Open Air and 70000 Tons of Metal.

In 2020, guitarist Marcus Sunesson (RONNIE ATKINS, THE CROWN) joined, expanding the lineup. The pandemic pause allowed the band to craft their third album "The Vertigo Trigger", released in 2023. The album's tour brought them back to Finland to open for SMASH INTO PIECES and to headline shows in early 2024. Quietly beginning their fourth album, CYHRA ended the cycle with a Scandinavian tour with EVERGREY, leading into 2025 with their previous standalone single "Superman".

Photo credit: Linda Florin