You Can Bid On Property Next Door To OZZY OSBOURNE's Childhood Home

Keen BLACK SABBATH fans could be among competitive bidders for a three-bedroomed, terraced house in Birmingham appearing in Bond Wolfe's next auction.

Because while 16 Lodge Road in Aston looks just like any other terraced property in the suburb, this one happens to be next door to the house where the band's renowned singer Ozzy Osbourne grew up.

The rare lot is in need of modernization, which means it will have an attractive guide price of £19,000+ in the livestreamed auction on Thursday, March 27.

James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, said: "Birmingham has streets upon streets of this sort of terraced house in dozens of suburbs across the city. But 16 Lodge Road is a very special property as the childhood home of the world's most famous heavy metal rocker is right next door at number 14.

"We always have stiff competition for this type of terraced property, both from first-time buyers and landlords seeking to expand their portfolios. However, we could potentially see a real surge in interest in this residence purely due to its celebrated BLACK SABBATH provenance and with the return of Ozzy and his bandmates on 5 July at Villa Park."

Ozzy Osbourne, who attended the nearby Prince Albert Junior and Infant School on Albert Street, once told of how he carved the phrase "Iron Void" into the brickwork at 14 Lodge Road.

"I was just thinking about band names," the Prince Of Darkness told the BBC back in the mid-1990s. "And I thought, 'Iron Void'. That's a good name for a band!"

The vacant mid-terraced property at 16 Lodge Road stands flush to the pavement and has two reception rooms, an understairs cupboard, kitchen and bathroom downstairs. There is a landing and three bedrooms upstairs as the property, which has gas central heating and double glazing, and a rear garden.

The house next door to Ozzy's childhood home will be among scores of properties appearing in Bond Wolfe's next auction, which is due to start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 27.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe's web site with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/.

Ozzy is due to perform his final concert in Birmingham in early July.

One of six children, he was born John Michael Osbourne who left school at 15 with no qualifications.

He once spent six weeks in Winson Green Prison and tried a variety of jobs including car horn tester and slaughterhouse worker before turning to music.

Bond Wolfe, which celebrated 40 years in 2023, has a record-breaking and award-winning team with over 500 years of combined property experience. Bond Wolfe is a multi-disciplined property business specializing in property auctions and a property agency. It sells all types of residential, commercial and mixed-use property, investments and land/development sites across the U.K. for private individuals and corporate clients.