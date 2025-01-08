CYHRA Feat. Former IN FLAMES, AMARANTHE Members: New Single 'Superman' Released

CYHRA, the band featuring vocalist Jake E (ex-AMARANTHE),guitarist Jesper Strömblad (THE HALO EFFECT, ex-IN FLAMES), guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-SHINING), drummer Alex Landenburg (KAMELOT) and guitarist Marcus Sunesson (ENGEL, THE CROWN), has released a new single, "Superman". The track explodes with headbang-inducing riffs, as Jake teases its epic, melody-rich chorus against a backdrop of sharp instrumentals. The almost-spoken verses escalate to a larger-than-life chorus, culminating in irresistible, sing-along choirs that emphatically signal CYHRA's trajectory is set to soar above and beyond at breakneck speed.

CYHRA comments on the song's meaning: "Sometimes life tests our limits, but when we choose to rise, to dream and to believe, we find the strength to be unstoppable. Because deep down, we all have a 'Superman' within us."

"Superman" not only marks CYHRA's latest single but also the band's debut release with the burgeoning label Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). This track was mastered by renowned audio engineer Maor Appelbaum, known for his work with HALFORD, SABATON and EQUILIBRIUM, among others. The artwork for "Superman" was crafted by Gustavo Sazes, a longtime collaborator who has designed for SOILWORK, DYNAZTY and VLTIMAS. Sazes has been instrumental in shaping the visual identity of CYHRA's previous three studio albums as well.

Jake states: "We are thrilled to announce that we have officially signed with Reigning Phoenix Music! This marks an exciting new chapter in our journey, and we couldn't be prouder to join a family that shares our passion for music and artistry.

"Reigning Phoenix Music is home to a roster of incredible talent and a team of dedicated professionals, many of whom we've had the pleasure of working with earlier in our career. Reuniting with such familiar faces feels like coming home, and we're confident that this partnership will allow us to reach new heights together.

"We're already hard at work with new music, and with Reigning Phoenix Music by our side, we're more inspired than ever to create something truly unforgettable for our fans. Thank you for your continued support — it means the world to us!"

The Reigning Phoenix Music team says: "We are are excited to welcome CYHRA to our family and for the opportunity to work with them again. Their talent, passion, and energy align perfectly with our vision of elevating artistry to new heights. Together, we're setting the stage for an incredible journey!"

As they approach their 10th anniversary next year, CYHRA have carved out a notable place in the metal scene since their founding in 2016 by Jake and Jesper. They were soon joined by Alex and bassist Peter Iwers (THE HALO EFFECT, formerly IN FLAMES). Their debut album, "Letters To Myself", was released in 2017 to glowing reviews, catapulting the group to global stages, crowned with a massive North American tour supporting SABATON and KREATOR.

Following Iwers's departure, Euge Valovirta (guitars, bass) joined the CYHRA lineup, and the band released its second album, "No Halos In Hell", in 2019, which blended groovy metal with a poppy flair and featured the hit single "Out Of My Life", amassing about 11 million streams on Spotify. Their success continued with a European tour with BATTLE BEAST, U.K. dates alongside DELAIN, headline shows in select countries including Finland and Japan, and performances at major festivals like Masters Of Rock, Bloodstock Open Air, Sabaton Open Air and 70000 Tons of Metal.

In 2020, guitarist Marcus Sunesson (RONNIE ATKINS, THE CROWN) joined, expanding the lineup. The pandemic pause allowed the band to craft their third album "The Vertigo Trigger", released in 2023. The album's tour brought them back to Finland to open for SMASH INTO PIECES and to headline shows in early 2024. Quietly beginning their fourth album, CYHRA ended the cycle with a Scandinavian tour with EVERGREY, leading into 2025 with the standalone single "Superman".

Photo credit: Linda Florin