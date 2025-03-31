Watch: QUEENSRŸCHE Performs At ROCK 'N' ROLL FANTASY CAMP's 'Whole Lotta Rock Camp Volume II'

Video of QUEENSRŸCHE performing some of the band's classic songs with various campers at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's "Whole Lotta Rock Camp Volume II", which took place March 20-23, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, can be seen below.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's immersive camp invites participants to dive deep into the world of rock music, providing hands-on opportunities to jam with iconic musicians, refine campers' craft, and take participants' performance to new heights. From personalized instruction to unforgettable jam sessions, campers have the opportunity to collaborate with rock legends in a high-energy, creative environment.

Throughout the camp, participants form bands with fellow campers, led by experienced rockstar counselors, and rehearse with the musical icons they have admired for years. Campers then take the stage to showcase their skills in a live performance, stepping into the spotlight as they embrace the true spirit of rock 'n' roll.

The rock star counselors for Whole Lotta Rock Camp Volume II included:

* Derek St. Holmes (TED NUGENT)

* Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO)

* Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES)

* Peter Klett (CANDLEBOX)

* Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.)

* Britt Lightning (VIXEN)

Now celebrating its 28th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp - The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."

For more information, visit rockcamp.com.