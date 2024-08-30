D-A-D Releases New Single 'Keep That Mother Down'

Danish hard rock veterans D-A-D have released the official video for the song "Keep That Mother Down". The track is taken from the band's thirteenth album, titled "Speed Of Darkness", slated for release on October 4, 2024 via AFM Records.

D-A-D, which celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year, has written 40 songs since its last album, "A Prayer For The Loud", released in 2019. Out of these songs, the four musicians have selected 14 of the best ones for "Speed Of Darkness".

D-A-D vocalist/guitarist Jesper Binzer states: "I am totally stoked about this new collection of songs. I can't wait for the fans to hear this album. It is so much D-A-D — and so much better!"

D-A-D drummer Laust Sonne adds: "I think that we have taken a collective step up, on many parameters, with 'Speed Of Darkness'. We have never played better than we do on this album. Our songwriting is top notch, and this collection of songs is our strongest in many years. Sound- and production-wise, we have cared deeply for every little detail. It has both power and finesse. All of this makes us sleep soundly at night and just look forward to presenting 'Speed Of Darkness' in its entirety to all of our fans."

"Speed Of Darkness" track listing:

01. God Prays To Man

02. 1st, 2nd & 3rd

03. The Ghost

04. Speed Of Darkness

05. Head Over Heels

06. Live By Fire

07. Crazy Wings

08. Keep That Mother Down

09. Strange Terrain

10. In My Hands

11. Everything Is Gone Now

12. Automatic Survival

13. Waiting Is The Way

14. I'm Still Here

Teaming up with producer Nick Foss once again, D-A-D guitarist Jacob Binzer reveals: "He says that this is the strongest pool of songs in a long time, and he has, after all, been in the game since 1988." Jacob adds that he agrees with the producer: "Although you can't really judge albums before one to two years after their release, I also think that this is a strong pool. Some of these songs have surprised me positively while we recorded them, and that is very promising."

Jesper Binzer agrees with his brother: "For the first time in three to four albums, I am totally excited about our material, and I look forward to going into the studio every single day. We have an excess of both songs and ideas, and this is a place that I have wanted to reach with the last three to four D-A-D albums. It's crazy how things are circular that way. I thought that everything was done, and I thought that we were just old guys who were doing whatever we could, but a new necessity has arisen."

Jesper adds that cooperation is the operative word: "There is no Kim Larsen (a famous Danish musician) in D-A-D, but four Franz Beckerlees. We are forced to cooperate, since none of us can do it all, and that's also beautiful. New flowers are added to the bouquet every time we gather up in the studio."

"Speed Of Darkness" was mastered by Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, POWERWOLF). D-A-D drummer Laust Sonne says: "Jacob Hansen is really good at producing drum sounds, and he has a recording room designed for drums. There are not a lot of studios like that left out there, as most of it is done on computers in people's living rooms these days. It is hard for drummers like me, who hit hard and make a lot of cymbal noise, to find studio people trained for it, but Jacob is one of them. The more I let loose, the better I sounded, so that was really awesome."