DAN SPITZ On Possible Reunion With ANTHRAX: 'You Never Know What Happens In The Future'

In a new interview with The Delz Show, former ANTHRAX guitarist Dan Spitz, who became a world-renowned, prize-winning watchmaker after leaving the band for the first time, was asked if he could ever see himself reuniting with ANTHRAX again, even if it's just for a one-off appearance at a concert. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We did a reunion, which ended up being three years long. I agreed to do that. And I think it was supposed to be about a year, and it was so well received, we kind of kept going. And I enjoyed that very much. I've missed the guys. We grew up together, right? And a fun fact that no one has talked about is we are the only band of the 'Big Four' [of 1980s thrash metal] that everyone is still alive that made the greatest music. Everyone else had somebody that's passed away. So right now I have my new [watch repair and watch dealer] facility here in Delray Beach [Florida]. Everybody knows probably I'm this crazy master watchmaker dude, so I'm fucking around with crazy-ass expensive watches, enjoying myself. So you never know what happens in the future."

Reflecting on his initial exit from ANTHRAX, Dan said: "In the late '90s, mid-'90s, I was the only one in the band that had been married for a long time, and I was already on to my second child. And the other guys, I don't even think anyone was even engaged or anything like that. So I was years and years ahead of them, and it was very difficult for me to say goodbye to my children for those lengths of time that we toured, which was forever. And I had been on in vans and buses starting when I was 13. Before [I played with] OVERKILL, I was playing all through Rockland [County and] New Jersey, opening up for TWISTED SISTER and all that kind of stuff. So I had kind of had enough. There was no animosity or anything. If everything I have is not in something, I need to take a break and clear my head. And then I headed down this path. I immediately [went] to school for watchmaking, then ended up in Switzerland for many years, going to school over there and then heading up to some really big watch companies."

In 1995, Spitz left ANTHRAX to pursue a career in luxury Swiss watchmaking, attending the Swiss watchmaking school WOSTEP on a full scholarship. He was certified a Mechanical Complications Specialist, earning Swiss degrees in micro-mechanical engineering, and opened his own luxury watch service. In 2012 Spitz was voted the number 1 interview of the year for the watchmaking magazine Hodinkee. In 2016, the production company Great Big Story produced a documentary on Spitz's work as a watchmaker.

Spitz told The New York Times in a 2021 interview that his carpal tunnel syndrome inhibits him from playing guitar for long periods of time. However, it hadn't stopped him from designing and building about three custom wristwatches a year, with prices starting at $128,000.

"When you want to become one of the best guitar players on the planet, you lock yourself up in your room for years and you play and you play and you play — you have to figure it out," Spitz said. "It's the same in watchmaking."

Seven years ago, Spitz, a born-again Christian and Messianic Jew who frequently cites his faith as an influential component to his life, told the "Talking Bollocks" podcast about his decision to leave ANTHRAX for the second time after taking part in the reunion of the band's classic lineup in 2005 and 2006: "We were all in at that point in time. We did, like, two, three years [of touring], and we wanted to make new music [with the classic lineup]. And it was difficult. In the very end, we decided to stop touring, and it was difficult to get Joey [Belladonna, ANTHRAX singer] to commit [to making a new album]. Me and Charlie [Benante, ANTHRAX drummer] were going back and forth talking to Joey, and I'd call Charlie afterwards and say, 'Did you get an answer? Did you get a 'yes'?' And he'd say, 'Did you get a 'yes'?' And I'm, like, 'I don't know what I got. I just got talked to for an hour.' We couldn't get Joey to commit for a very long time, and they couldn't stand still for very long. Obviously, it's a business; you can't just not do anything — you have to know: are we continuing, or are we not? So I was in to make another album as the real ANTHRAX. And we just [could not come to an agreement with] Joey. And you saw what happened thereafter. So I decided to just go back and chill. They continued on, and whatever they did, they did."

In 2021, Spitz spoke to the Beyond Time YouTube channel about the passion and dedication that he puts into everything he does, whether it's playing music or making watches.

"Now you see what's called slamdancing everywhere," Dan said. "You see it at a Britney Spears concert. It's pretty sickening. If you know what that is, you know it comes from the punk era — it was dancing for the punk era. But eventually we brought that into heavy metal; it made its way in there. And you saw people at the beginning of the 'Big Four', which is METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX, you saw the crowd try to get onstage. And it wasn't, 'It's the pop star. We wanna touch him. He's so cute.' It's the opposite. We're like these disgusting metal dudes. So why would you wanna be onstage? It's because we're all one big family. It's almost like THE GRATEFUL DEAD — it's the same kind of thing. They're not fans of what I do; they're in the band. Every single person is in the band. It's like they're there, [and] they're almost writing the songs, if you follow what I'm saying. It's that kind of human connection and love. And to give love is the most important thing. God gives us… and fills us with love. What we're supposed to do is transcend that love into the next person. And that's what I try to do with whatever I do. So even if it's a nontangible piece of metal that gets strapped to your wrist — we don't need to tell the time anymore on our wrist, do we? It really is a tangible piece of my love getting to you. So that better represents every fiber that God has made me to be."