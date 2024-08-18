Watch: GRAHAM OLIVER And PAUL QUINN Perform SAXON Classics In Tokyo

Roppongi Rocks has uploaded video of GRAHAM OLIVER'S ARMY's August 17 concert at Space Odd in Daikanyama, Tokyo, Japan.

When GRAHAM OLIVER'S ARMY returned to Japan in August 2024, they again brought along Graham Oliver's former SAXON bandmate Paul Quinn. The band performed a special gig in Tokyo consisting of SAXON classics.

Oliver and Quinn played together in SAXON for 20 years from 1975 until 1995. The pair co-founded SAXON and co-wrote many of the band's classic songs. In June 2023, they reunited for two shows in Tokyo. That was the first time they played full shows together since Graham left SAXON in 1995. In August 2024, they did it again.

The GRAHAM OLIVER'S ARMY lineup for the Space Odd concert consisted of Graham Oliver (guitar),Paul Quinn (guitar),Brian Shaughnessy (vocals),Gav Coulson (guitar),Jamie Mallender (bass) and Rod Fearnley (drums).

In September 2023, Oliver revealed during an appearance on "The Classic Rock Podcast" with host Tim Caple that he had just been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "I was shocked at first," he stated about his diagnosis. "I mean, in '76 I cut my finger off and [thought] I'd never play guitar again. When I was 59, I had a mini stroke and that paralyzed my left side and I thought I'd never play again. So I've overcome them, so I've got another battle on my hands. So I've done it three times. So it'll be the third time lucky. It's not gonna beat me as yet, so I'm just going to keep going till I can't."

Regarding how his condition has affected his playing so far, the now-72-year-old Graham said at the time: "Well, I'm on medication. I went to 'jam night' last week. I did a gig in Lancaster with OLIVER'S ARMY, which is the band that we're using now. And I did really well, 'cause before I had to concentrate on my left hand to make it work properly whereas it was a lot like I was playing things that I hadn't played for a couple of years. 'Cause I've had these complaints since lockdown and thought it was a trapped nerve. I didn't know what to put it down to. I just put it down to inactivity, bitter old age and arthritis or a trapped nerve. So it's been slow. Hopefully medication is gonna keep it under control."

Parkinson's disease is a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system.

There is no cure for Parkinson's disease, but medications, surgery and multidisciplinary management can provide relief from the symptoms.

Oliver is not the only heavy metal musician battling Parkinson's disease. JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's 10 years ago after being stricken by the condition at least half a decade earlier.

Pat Torpey, the longtime drummer for rock group MR. BIG, died in February 2018 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy Osbourne announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease, Parkin 2, which affects the nerves in the body.