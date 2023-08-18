Dancing Pop-Violin Sensation LINDSEY STIRLING Releases Performance Video For Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN's 'Kashmir'

Dancing pop-violin sensation Lindsey Stirling has released a new music video for her cover of the LED ZEPPELIN classic "Kashmir", featuring her recent and debut performance of the track at Lollapalooza Paris. Watch the captivating clip below.

Renowned for her unique blend of hard-hitting violin, electrifying dance, and contemporary beats, Stirling's interpretation of "Kashmir" pays homage to the iconic rock classic while infusing it with her unmistakable style and virtuosity. Combining her signature violin mastery with bold electronic elements and an infectious energy, Stirling's rendition revitalizes the beloved track, giving it a fresh and modern twist.

As an artist who has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible with the violin, Stirling's "Kashmir" cover serves as a testament to her musical innovation and her ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between genres. Her arrangement captivates listeners with its dynamic range, showcasing her ability to transition from delicate and ethereal moments to explosive crescendos. Lindsey's electric violin folds into the epic melody of the rock classic seamlessly, in a unique take on LED ZEPPELIN's song.

Stirling's live show amazes audiences with a "combination of cutting-edge performances… along with her signature genre-bending, amped-up orchestrations" (Consequence). Stirling has performed for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours, and her run of dates with EVANESCENCE was named one of Live Nation's best-selling amphitheater tours.

Stirling is an electronic violinist, dancer, and artist who has humbly become one of the 21st century's most innovative stars. Her groundbreaking vision has gained her millions of adoring fans worldwide, four Billboard chart-topping albums, and two Billboard Music Awards, including Top Dance/Electronic Album for her third studio release, "Brave Enough". Her holiday album, "Warmer In Winter", catapulted to the No. 1 spot on Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Holiday Album charts upon release and lead single "Carol Of The Bells" made history as the only instrumental song ever to reach the Top 10 at AC Radio. Lindsey has amassed over 12.5 million subscribers, nearly three billion views on YouTube, three million followers on Tik Tok, and over 500,000 user-generated creations across TikTok and Instagram reels. In addition to this, Forbes placed her at No. 4 on its 2015 World's Top-Earning YouTube Stars list and her fifth-studio album, "Artemis", debuted at No. 1 on the Dance/Electronic Album chart.