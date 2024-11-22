POP EVIL Releases New Single 'Deathwalk'

Modern rock powerhouse POP EVIL follows its scorching single "What Remains" with new, dark track "Deathwalk", produced by Zach Jones and KJ Strock.

The band shared the cinematic music video, directed by Sam Shapiro. Fans will plunge into the dark, fragmented landscape of lead singer Leigh Kakaty's psyche, unraveling the thin line between self-identity and survival. Kakaty confronts existential questions of his own mortality and legacy.

"We are the accused, the guilty, the damned," the singer says about the harrowing track. "At the end of our 'deathwalk', judgment awaits. Are you at peace with what you will leave behind?"

POP EVIL returned in August by showcasing their new sound with single "What Remains". It was produced by WAGE WAR's Cody Quistad and serves as the dawn of a new era for POP EVIL, which the band promises will be its most sonically heavy. "What Remains" currently sits at No. 8 on the Mainstream Active Rock chart.

The six-time RIAA gold-certified band, plus newly platinum-certified track "Torn To Pieces", is gearing up for its forthcoming eighth studio album, set for release in spring 2025.

POP EVIL are currently finishing up the final dates of the "Animal Instinct" tour with BAD WOLVES. SIERRA PILOT and ONI are serving as support.

The latest addition to the POP EVIL lineup is Blake Allison, who replaced departed member Hayley Cramer on drums, joining Kakaty and fellow bandmates, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, and bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser.

POP EVIL first rose to international prominence with debut album "Lipstick On The Mirror", featuring RIAA-certified-gold single "100 In A 55". After Kakaty famously tore up the band's major label contract onstage, POP EVIL signed with eOne Music (now MNRK Heavy). 2011's "War Of Angels" debuted in the Top 10 of the Rock Albums chart and produced three Top 10 singles.

The band's 2013 album, "Onyx", put them in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time and boasted three consecutive No. 1 rock songs, two RIAA gold singles, and one platinum single "Torn To Pieces". POP EVIL's next release, "Up", was the No. 1 Independent Album in America and made it to No. 25 on the Billboard 200. It featured several Top 5 rock songs and a chart-topper with "Footsteps", which also went gold.

POP EVIL's 2018 self-titled set included the No. 1 hit and newly certified gold single "Waking Lions" and two other Top 10 hits. 2020's "Versatile", meanwhile, scored two No. 1 rock songs: "Breathe Again" and "Survivor". In 2023, the band released its seventh studio album "Skeletons", which spawned their eighth and ninth No. 1 singles: "Eye Of The Storm" and "Skeletons".

Photo credit: Nick Fancher