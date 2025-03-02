DANI FILTH Explains Why CRADLE OF FILTH Has Gone Through So Many Lineup Changes

In a new interview with Terry Palamara of Loud And Proud Italy, Dani Filth, the frontman and the sole remaining founding member of British extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH, was asked how he feels about some fans' perception that he runs his band as a Dani Filth solo project and whether he would actually ever consider releasing a solo album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm too busy to release a blooming solo record. And, yeah, if it was just me, it'd be called Dani Filth, and it's not — it's called CRADLE OF FILTH.

"I think everything needs change," he continued, referencing CRADLE OF FILTH's past lineup changes. "We've never — well, that's not true. We sacked three people over the span of our career. And it was all a long time ago, like 20 years ago at least.

"People leave the band because it's just a lot of commitment, a lot of hard work, a lot of traveling, a lot of mental disrepair. As in the case of our previous guitarist, people leave to start families and find that the lifestyle is a bit too hectic … or they just think they can do it better or just drift apart.

"It's very important to be a family when you join our band, and as a musician joining [CRADLE] — well, any band, I guess, nowadays, you have to wear many hats," Dani explained. "So it's not just being a pretty face. In CRADLE OF FILTH, you have to write, contribute toward the album. That happened on [the upcoming CRADLE OF FILTH] record ['The Screaming Of The Valkyries']; everybody contributed to its creation. And then you've gotta do other things. You've gotta speak to people, meet-and-greets, videos. There's a lot of different things you have to actually get rather good at, or at least deal with."

CRADLE OF FILTH's 14th studio album, "The Screaming Of The Valkyries" will arrive on March 21, 2025 via Napalm Records. Joining Dani on the LP are drummer Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka, bassist Daniel Firth, guitarists Marek "Ashok" Smerda and Donny Burbage and keyboardist/vocalist Zoe Federoff.

"The Screaming Of The Valkyries" was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England.

In a recent interview with U.K.'s Metal Hammer magazine, Dani stated about "The Screaming Of The Valkyries": "It's got elements of everything we've done, really. It has a few head nods to works like 'Midian' and 'Dusk[... And Her Embrace]', especially in the atmosphere and the subject matter. It's also got a very brilliant production, courtesy of Scott Atkins."

Asked if there is any overarching theme to it, Dani said: "No, I wouldn't say so. They're tricky things, concept records. You have to have tunnel vision and you can't veer from that path. So this is just an album. It's not an album with filly bits attached, like intros and outros. No guest appearances. Just nine songs. It's still quite a lengthy running time, obviously. We can't write a short song to save our fucking lives."

In 2023, CRADLE OF FILTH released its first live album in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during the band's "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following.

CRADLE OF FILTH will co-headline the 2025 edition of the North American "Chaos & Carnage" tour, featuring fellow co-headliners DYING FETUS, as well as FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, NE OBLIVISCARIS, UNDEATH, VOMIT FORTH and CORPSE PILE.

Dani Filth press photo courtesy of Napalm Records