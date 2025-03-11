DANKO JONES Announces 'What You Need' Single, Fall 2025 European Tour

Vocals, guitars, drums, and bass: The basic elements of all things rock is what DANKO JONES, one of Canada's most successful hard 'n' heavy exports, has represented consistently since its foundation in 1996. Constant radio airplay in leading rock countries around the world, the most dedicated fan bases any band could ever ask for, both at festivals and their jam-packed club shows plus several award considerations — including five Juno Award nominations (the Canadian Grammy equivalent) — throughout their career have cemented their leading role in the rock 'n' roll world over and over again. DANKO JONES manages to unite not only rockers but also music lovers of genres far beyond hard rock and punk, with their rich catalogue consisting of eleven successfully electrifying studio albums so far. Their last nine (!) full-length albums even entered the official German and Swiss album charts (along with multiple other countries).

Now signed to Perception, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music, one of the fastest growing rock labels in the world, DANKO JONES' yet-to-be-announced 12th offering was just finished under the watchful eyes of Juno- and Grammy Award-winning producer Eric Ratz (BILLY TALENT, BIG SUGAR, CANCER BATS),and is tentatively due out in autumn 2025. It was also Ratz who was already involved in the creation process of one of the group's very early offerings, the EP "My Love Is Bold" in 1999, as well as some of their most successful studio albums over the years.

As mentioned earlier, DANKO JONES has also built a reputation as one of the greatest live bands around. Today, vocalist/guitarist Danko Jones, bassist John Calabrese and drummer Rich Knox have announced a European tour guiding them across the pond in late 2025, where fans will have a chance to see the first live performances of some of their brand-new songs complementing the band's already hit-packed set list.

Danko comments: "We are excited to be on Perception. Counting down the days for everyone to listen to our 12th album, and to start playing the new tunes live. In the meantime, enjoy the first single — 'What You Need'!"

Perception managing director Jochen Richert states: "Ever since the release of 'Born A Lion' in 2001, Danko Jones, his management, and I have been on this journey together. Wow, nearly 25 years — almost half a lifetime. And yet DANKO JONES still sounds as fresh and exciting as on day one. But this wild ride is far from being over, and therefore I'm incredibly proud to welcome DANKO JONES to Perception. I can say with the utmost conviction that the new songs are among the best this unique artist has ever written."

Aptly titled "What You Need", DANKO JONES's Perception debut single will become available on all streaming platforms on April 4 — just in time for the outfit to kick off its 2025 festival season at Paaspop in the Netherlands.

DANKO JONES fall 2025 European tour dates:

Nov. 19 - FI Helsinki - Tavastia

Nov. 22 - NO Oslo - Vulkan Arena

Nov. 26 - DE Osnabrück - Rosenhof

Nov. 27 - LU Luxembourg - Den Atelier

Nov. 28 - NL Amsterdam - Melkweg

Nov. 29 - UK London - The Underworld Camden

Dec. 03 - BE Antwerp - Trix (Main Hall)

Dec. 04 - FR Paris - Le Trabendo

Dec. 06 - IT Milan - Legend Club

Dec. 08 - DE Mannheim - Alte Feuerwache

Dec. 09 - AT Salzburg - Rockhouse

Dec. 10 - DE Munich - Backstage (Werk)

Dec. 11 - DE Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria

Dec. 12 - DE Berlin - Astra

Dec. 13 - DE Hamburg - Docks

Photo credit: Jon Usual