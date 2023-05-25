DANZIG To Perform Entire Debut Album On 35th-Anniversary U.S. Tour

DANZIG To Perform Entire Debut Album On 35th-Anniversary U.S. TourMay 25, 2023
DANZIG has announced a string of 35th-anniversary tour dates where Glenn Danzig and his bandmates will perform the classic DANZIG debut album in its entirety. Joining DANZIG for these historic shows will be special guests BEHEMOTH, TWIN TEMPLE and MIDNIGHT.
These will be the only DANZIG shows for the foreseeable future, so do not miss this opportunity to see these rare DANZIG performances.
Pre-sales start Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time.
Dates:
Aug. 25 - Las Vegas, Nevada - The Theatre At Virgin Hotels
Aug. 26 - Norco, California - Silver Lakes Park
Aug. 27 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre
Sep. 1 - Irving, Texas - Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory
Sep. 2 - San Antonio, Texas - Boeing Center At Tech Port
Sep. 3 - Houston, Texas - White Oak Music Hall
Sep. 6 - Atlanta, Georgia - Roxy Theatre
Sep. 8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Sep. 9 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Ovation Hall
Sep. 11 - Boston, Massachussets - MGM Music Hall At Fenway
Sep. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio - Masonic Temple
Sep. 14 - Detroit, Michigan - Masonic Temple Theatre
Sep. 16 - Newport, Kentucky - Megacorp Pavillion
Sep. 17 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
"Danzig" was released in August 1988 via producer Rick Rubin's then-new label Def American Recordings. It remains the band's best-selling album, having been certified platinum in the U.S. for sales in excess of a million copies.
When DANZIG, the band, grew out of the MISFITS/SAMHAIN lineage in 1987, leader Glenn Danzig went into the new project with even grander ambitions and a long-term design. Between 1977 and 1987, the MISFITS' horror-punk morphed into the darker, occult-steeped SAMHAIN. When producer and record mogul Rick Rubin showed interest in signing SAMHAIN to his Def Jam label and producing their first record, the band yet again evolved, and DANZIG was born.
1988's "Danzig" debut stripped away the creepy dissonance of SAMHAIN and replaced it with a focused sensibility. It rocked hard and aimed for the gut; it was primal and memorable, a straightforward howl of sinister rock and roll played by a band of four who locked tight in their vision and looked unified in their presentation.
DANZIG announces a string of 35th Anniversary Live Dates performing the 1st Classic Album in it's entirety.
Joining...
Posted by Danzig on Thursday, May 25, 2023
Comments Disclaimer And Information