DANZIG To Perform Entire Debut Album On 35th-Anniversary U.S. Tour

DANZIG has announced a string of 35th-anniversary tour dates where Glenn Danzig and his bandmates will perform the classic DANZIG debut album in its entirety. Joining DANZIG for these historic shows will be special guests BEHEMOTH, TWIN TEMPLE and MIDNIGHT.

These will be the only DANZIG shows for the foreseeable future, so do not miss this opportunity to see these rare DANZIG performances.

Pre-sales start Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Dates:

Aug. 25 - Las Vegas, Nevada - The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

Aug. 26 - Norco, California - Silver Lakes Park

Aug. 27 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre

Sep. 1 - Irving, Texas - Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 2 - San Antonio, Texas - Boeing Center At Tech Port

Sep. 3 - Houston, Texas - White Oak Music Hall

Sep. 6 - Atlanta, Georgia - Roxy Theatre

Sep. 8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sep. 9 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Ovation Hall

Sep. 11 - Boston, Massachussets - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Sep. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio - Masonic Temple

Sep. 14 - Detroit, Michigan - Masonic Temple Theatre

Sep. 16 - Newport, Kentucky - Megacorp Pavillion

Sep. 17 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

"Danzig" was released in August 1988 via producer Rick Rubin's then-new label Def American Recordings. It remains the band's best-selling album, having been certified platinum in the U.S. for sales in excess of a million copies.

When DANZIG, the band, grew out of the MISFITS/SAMHAIN lineage in 1987, leader Glenn Danzig went into the new project with even grander ambitions and a long-term design. Between 1977 and 1987, the MISFITS' horror-punk morphed into the darker, occult-steeped SAMHAIN. When producer and record mogul Rick Rubin showed interest in signing SAMHAIN to his Def Jam label and producing their first record, the band yet again evolved, and DANZIG was born.

1988's "Danzig" debut stripped away the creepy dissonance of SAMHAIN and replaced it with a focused sensibility. It rocked hard and aimed for the gut; it was primal and memorable, a straightforward howl of sinister rock and roll played by a band of four who locked tight in their vision and looked unified in their presentation.