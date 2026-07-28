DANZIG's 2010 Album 'Deth Red Sabaoth' To Be Reissued In Seven Different Physical Formats

Cleopatra Records and Glenn Danzig's painstaking curation of his vast catalog continues with an ambitious and reverent reissue of DANZIG's unholy 2010 album "Deth Red Sabaoth", hitting the shelves on August 21.

DANZIG's ninth studio album overall, and the first since "Circle Of Snakes" back in 2004, "Deth Red Sabaoth" quickly became the band's biggest hit since "Danzig 4", 16 years previous. In addition, the independently produced set ushered in a whole new take on a familiar audio landscape, a wholly organic sound conjured through Glenn's newly purchased 1970s Kustom tuck'n'toll bass amps, then blasted his guitar through them.

With TYPE O NEGATIVE drummer Johnny Kelly and PRONG's Tommy Victor his fellow conspirators, Glenn promised, "You'll hear real reverb, real tremolo on this album," and he was right! It was, as metal-archives.com put it, "a glorious return to the bluesy doom-n-gloom that made metal's man in black the most evil name to enter thy holy household," teethofthedivine.com added, "If you missed that slightly bluesy and heavily doomy sound of 'Lucifuge', you'll be pleased to hear it return in full force on this record."

Number 3 on both the U.S. indie and hard rock albums, Number 35 on the Billboard Top 200, the original "Deth Red Sabaoth" was released in a couple of different formats — CD box set, limited edition picture disc — sheer manna for the manifold DANZIG fans out there.

You probably know, after all, how some artists you collect because they're there. But others, because they stand up and demand you pay attention. DANZIG, needless to say, fall into the latter camp, with collectors now paying up to $50 for copies of the original CD, $150 for the picture disc and $250 for the "Deth Red Sabaoth" fanbox. Even Glenn's own 2022 vinyl reissue fetches north of $100.

This time around, the frenzy is likely to be even more frenetic, as "Deth Red Sabaoth" is unveiled in no less than seven different physical formats, with packaging worthy of one of DANZIG's darkest, heaviest albums:

CD

* Black Vinyl Box Set

* Black Vinyl

* Cassette

* Black/Red Haze Vinyl Box Set

* Black/Red Haze Vinyl

* Blood Splatter Horror Swirl Vinyl

Track listing:

Side A

01. Hammer Of The Gods

02. The Revengeful

03. Rebel Spirits

04. Black Candy

05. On A Wicked Night

06. Deth Red Moon

Side B

01. Ju Ju Bone

02. Night Star Hel

03. Pyre Of Souls (Incanticle)

04. Pyre Of Souls (Seasons Of Pain)

05. Left Hand Rise Above

DANZIG's latest album, "Black Laden Crown", came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Danzig released a collection of Elvis Presley covers, "Danzig Sings Elvis", in April 2020 and has been focusing on making films, including "Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" and his feature film directorial debut, "Verotika".

When it debuted at the Cinepocalypse festival in Chicago in 2019, "Verotika" was compared by some reviewers to Tommy Wiseau's "The Room", the so-bad-it's-amazing drama which is considered one of the worst movies ever made.

Glenn has been talking about the end of his touring career since at least 2015. At that time, he told Cleveland Scene: "I love being on stage and that's the great part of touring. I'll always do that. It's the bouncing around on a bus. That's the part I hate."

When DANZIG, the band, grew out of the MISFITS/SAMHAIN lineage in 1987, Glenn went into the new project with even grander ambitions and a long-term design. Between 1977 and 1987, the MISFITS' horror-punk morphed into the darker, occult-steeped SAMHAIN. When producer and record mogul Rick Rubin showed interest in signing SAMHAIN to his Def Jam label and producing their first record, the band yet again evolved, and DANZIG was born.