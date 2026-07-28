SHARON DEN ADEL On WITHIN TEMPTATION's Next Album: 'The Sound Is Gonna Completely Change, Like 100% Difference'

In a recent interview with with Metal Hammer Germany, WITHIN TEMPTATION vocalist Sharon Den Adel spoke about the band's musical evolution in the three decades since the Dutch symphonic metallers' inception. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I think, of course, things have changed — musically a lot, I think. How we started, we grew up with the music and, yeah, always followed new influences that we enjoyed very much and implemented that into our music with the style that we already had. And so that was our evolution, I think, in a way throughout the years. And every time a little bit. But this time, what's coming up next, it's gonna be huge. It's such a different thing we're gonna do that.. I know I love it, what we're gonna do, but I hope everyone else is not gonna be completely blown away in a bad way, and I hope they will be blown away in a good way. But the sound is gonna completely change with the next album. Like 100% difference."

Asked if she could elaborate on that a bit, Sharon said: "No, I can't. [Laughs] The thing is, why I can't tell you yet is because we're still recording and still developing, so it can still change a little bit here and there. So before I say it's gonna be jazz music, you'll think [a certain way], and then it turns out to be more metal anyway. Then the change is not that big. But it's gonna be, yeah, huge."

WITHIN TEMPTATION has eight studio albums under its belt, all accounting for more than four million record sales.

Prior to the release of WITHIN TEMPTATION's most recent LP, 2023's "Bleed Out", the band shifted its focus from putting out albums to releasing a series of singles, enabling the bandmembers to indulge themselves into their creative processes with no production or time restraint and release new music within a heartbeat, resulting in both the band and fans always being on the forefront of newly inspired music.

WITHIN TEMPTATION's work has received numerous international awards, including a World Music Award, MTV Europe Music Awards, a Metal Hammer Award and many more, as well as millions of streams on their hit songs such as breakthrough song "Ice Queen", "Paradise (What About Us?)" (featuring Tarja Turunen) and a collaboration with Jacoby Shaddix of PAPA ROACH on "The Reckoning".

WITHIN TEMPTATION has previously headlined all the major festivals in Europe — Download, Hellfest, Wacken Open Air, Graspop Metal Meeting and Woodstock Poland — among other major events. During the lockdown, WITHIN TEMPTATION achieved great success with its virtual event "The Aftermath", a spectacular online show that, thanks to the very latest technology, allowed the band to stretch the boundaries of reality.