DARK ANGEL Announces First North American Tour In Decades; SACRED REICH, HIRAX, VIO-LENCE To Open Select Dates

West Coast thrash metal legends DARK ANGEL will embark on the "Extinction Level Event" North American tour this fall, their first domestic trek in over three decades.

DARK ANGEL's first North American tour since the early 1990s celebrates their forthcoming comeback album, "Extinction Level Event" (Reversed Records),their first new album since 1991.

Formed in 1981 — the same year as METALLICA, SLAYER, ANTHRAX, MERCYFUL FATE and SODOM — DARK ANGEL earned a devoted cult following as pioneers and architects of the burgeoning thrash metal sound. The genre-defining "We Have Arrived" (1985),"Darkness Descends" (1986),"Leave Scars" (1989) and "Time Does Not Heal" (1991) helped shape a musical movement alongside their peers.

Renowned for their ferocity and precision, the band's signature blend of speed, technicality, and intensity made them beloved by headbangers around the world, as evidenced by the t-shirts and patches brandished by fans in the years since the band's original run. The blistering "Circular Firing Squad" gave the thrash faithful another taste of the new album when it dropped last month. It followed April's release of the title track, written by late co-founding guitarist Jim Durkin.

"Musically, lyrically, and vocally, I'm so stoked about this album," says Gene Hoglan, the iconic drummer and "Atomic Clock" who powered classic albums and tours by DEATH, TESTAMENT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, FEAR FACTORY, DETHKLOK and the all-star DEATH tribute DEATH TO ALL.

DARK ANGEL's modern lineup features classic-era members Hoglan and guitarist Eric Meyer; bassist Mike Gonzalez, vocalist Ron Rinehart, and the latest addition, Laura Christine, who first performed with them in 2022.

"I'm really excited about DARK ANGEL right now," Hoglan says. "And everyone who's heard the new album is losing their minds."

Support acts for the "Extinction Level Event" North American tour vary by date, boasting a diverse blend of metal styles: SACRED REICH, HIRAX, VIO-LENCE, MIDNIGHT, VOID and INTERCEPTOR.

The "Extinction Level Event" album was produced and engineered by Rob Shallcross and mixed by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, METALLICA, RUSH) at The Armoury Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Tour dates:

Sept. 05 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues#

Sept. 06 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater#

Sept. 07 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater#

Sept. 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall#

Sept. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center#

Sept. 13 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater#

Sept. 14 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live#

Sept. 16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum#

Sept. 17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution#

Sept. 19 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club#

Sept. 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground#

Sept. 23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre#

Sept. 24 - Harrisburg, PA - Capital City Music Hall#

Sept. 25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage#

Sept. 26 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium#

Sept. 27 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda#

Sept. 28 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sept. 30 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall%

Oct. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall%

Oct. 02 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues%

Oct. 03 - Chicago, IL - Reggies%

Oct. 04 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater%

Oct. 06 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater^

Oct. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot^

Oct. 08 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club^

Oct .10 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre^

Oct. 11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater^

Oct. 12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon^

Oct. 15 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre&

Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco&

# with SACRED REICH, HIRAX, VOID

% with SACRED REICH, HIRAX, INTERCEPTOR

^ with SACRED REICH, VIO-LENCE, MIDNIGHT, INTERCEPTOR

& with SACRED REICH, VIO-LENCE, HIRAX, MIDNIGHT, INTERCEPTOR