DARK ANGEL's GENE HOGLAN Sets Record Straight: 'Extinction Level Event' Artwork Was 'Definitely Not' Created Solely Using A.I.

In a new interview with the Disturbing The Priest With Brandon Battick podcast, DARK ANGEL drummer Gene Hoglan was asked for his opinion on the use of use A.I. (artificial intelligence) when it comes to designing album cover art, particularly as it relates to the band's latest LP, "Extinction Level Event". He responded in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't care. We utilize some A.I. on our stuff. I think the general public, they aren't quite aware of all the actual computer art that we did put on to our A.I. stuff. I understand the new A.I. generation is very anti-A.I. I don't care. I like kickass art."

Gene continued: "It took us three years to put the artwork together for ['Extinction Level Event'], and a lot of it came from my concepts. And that's one thing you'll see on the deluxe packages or whatever — each song has its own panel with its own artwork, which, for the most part, where we could, we tied it in to the subject matter of the song. And it is kickass artwork. Kickass art is kickass art.

"When people started putting art on computers, doing computer-generated art 40 years ago, I'm sure the artists who were paint brushing and doing pointillism and all that kind of stuff were, like, 'Why are doing this on a computer? This isn't an artist. This is a travesty.' Just like 25 years ago when people stopped buying albums, CDs, cassettes and started downloading and ripping songs off the Internet. Same sort of thing," Gene explained. "That was the technology at the time… And those are the same people then that it's the same mindset now that doesn't wanna actually explore or possibly listen to me when I'm saying, look, there's photography in our new artwork. Cain [Gillis, 'Extinction Level Event' cover artist] is out there taking pictures of things and blending them into that. And Cain is doing tons of computer stuff.

"I am no artist, I'm no computer person at all, but I understand there's a bit of a backlash," Hoglan added. "And I'm, like, well, hey, if you wanna deny yourself the pleasure of the DARK ANGEL music because you have your viewpoints, which I'm not saying they're misguided, but I don't think people have quite understood… Like I said, people didn't understand 20 years ago when these bands are putting a lot of money into these records and now we're just taking them for free or listening to their music for free.

"Everybody's got their opinion. Me, I don't care. I love our artwork, and if our opinions disagree on it, then hey, man, fair enough. I'm gonna have a different opinion, but I know exactly all the work that went into this. I will say one thing: if anybody thinks our artist, Cain, just typed in a sentence into an A.I. generator and out popped this perfect piece of artwork, that is absolutely not anywhere near the case. It took tons of work — actual human work. Cain told me he spent over — I think it was 2,000 hours on the artwork for this record. Have an artist charge you by the hour, [and] then keep that in mind. And I think that's another thing where people say, 'It takes the money out of the artist's pocket.' No, it didn't. This is our artist. I said, 'I want art like this. Do what you want, man. You're our artist. You figure it out.' And then he would send me things. And he's, like, 'This is an incomplete thing. This took me six days to figure out, rendering this, working on this pretty solidly. I have all this work that I have to do to it.' And then I'd be, like, 'Yeah, I like this one.' We have thousands of pieces of art all built up, built up, built up and in certain mode of completion.

"When it comes to whatever it is that I do, I've just always just kind of listened to myself and my instincts were, like, well, I guess this approach is here. We're not the first person to utilize it, but our artwork was definitely not solely A.I. at all… And when this was started, there was not quite, I guess, as vocal a backlash as possibly there is for anybody who utilizes it now, but we are not the first, we are definitely not gonna be the last. So you can fight it. And I appreciate those 25 years ago, anybody today who fights the streaming and says, 'I'm gonna buy the physical product.' I know a lot of my friends have reached out to me and said, 'I love the new album. It sounds great. I love the artwork. This is killer.' So I hear differently."

DARK ANGEL's first new album in 34 years, "Extinction Level Event", was made available digitally on September 5 via Reversed Records.

This past June, DARK ANGEL released "Circular Firing Squad", the second single from "Extinction Level Event". The LP's first single, the "Extinction Level Event" title track, was written by DARK ANGEL guitarist Jim Durkin a decade ago, long before he suffered from severe liver disease, and, to the surprise of everyone, passed away in 2023. It was recorded and mixed at the Armoury Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, executive produced by Hoglan, produced and engineered by Rob Shallcross and mixed by Mike Fraser.

Durkin died on March 8, 2023 at the age of 58. An original member of DARK ANGEL, Durkin played on the band's first three albums — 1985's "We Have Arrived", "Darkness Descends" and 1989's "Leave Scars" — before departing the group in 1989. He was part of DARK ANGEL's lineup when the band reformed in 2013, and had been playing with them, on and off, ever since.

Prior to his death, Durkin had been sitting out some of DARK ANGEL's gigs. He was replaced at the shows by Hoglan's wife Laura Christine, who has since joined DARK ANGEL as a permanent member.

Hoglan and Christine wrote everything except for the title track on "Extinction Level Event". Other songs appearing on the effort include "Atavistic", which is described as "a full-on three-minute thrash metal barrage", "Woke Up To Blood", the title of which stemmed from a dog attack, and "Terror Construct", which Gene wrote about the way the media and corporations team up to spread fear among the masses so they can continue to fill their pockets.

The seeds of "Extinction Level Event" were planted in late 2013 between the time when TESTAMENT stopped touring to work on their new record and Hoglan was scheduled to work on his next major project. After the first batch of writing sessions for "Extinction Level Event", Hoglan had to put writing for DARK ANGEL on hold until late 2022. With other obligations behind him, Gene laser-focused on DARK ANGEL, listening back to the jams he and Durkin made earlier, and writing more than 10 new songs over the next three months. With a full album of pummeling new songs, Hoglan flew to Vancouver to track the album at the Armory. There, he and his bandmates worked with Rob Shallcross and Mike Fraser, and over a few sessions, DARK ANGEL had recorded everything but the vocals.

DARK ANGEL released two albums with Don Doty on vocals — the aforementioned "We Have Arrived" and "Darkness Descends" — before he exited the group and was replaced by Ron Rinehart (after a brief stint with Jim Drabos in 1987). The band issued two more studio LPs — "Leave Scars" and "Time Does Not Heal" — before calling it quits in 1992.