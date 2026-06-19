DARK FUNERAL Announces 'A Beast To Praise' Live Album

Swedish black metallers DARK FUNERAL will release a new live album, "A Beast To Praise", on August 21, 2026 via Century Media Records.

Recorded at Fållan in Stockholm in 2022, "A Beast To Praise" captures DARK FUNERAL's devastating live performance in support of their acclaimed album "We Are The Apocalypse". Spanning 13 tracks and nearly 70 minutes, the release showcases the band's relentless stage presence while celebrating an album that entered the charts across Europe upon its 2022 release, including No. 6 in Germany, No. 13 in Finland, No. 28 in Switzerland, No. 29 in Austria and No. 31 in Sweden.

The first preview of the upcoming live release arrives today in the form of the single and live video for "The Arrival Of Satan's Empire", which can be viewed below.

"A Beast To Praise" track listing (69:30)

01. Unchain My Soul (07:45)

02. The Arrival Of Satan's Empire (03:54)

03. My Funeral (05:35)

04. Leviathan (04:50)

05. We Are The Apocalypse (04:57)

06. Open The Gates (04:38)

07. When I'm Gone (06:16)

08. Goddess Of Sodomy (04:09)

09. Vobiscum Satanas (04:45)

10. Nail Them To The Cross (05:30)

11. Let The Devil In (05:27)

12. The Secrets Of The Black Arts (04:50)

13. Where Shadows Forever Reign (06:45)

DARK FUNERAL's Lord Ahriman comments: "'A Beast To Praise' captures a very important moment in the history of DARK FUNERAL — not only the live release ritual for 'We Are The Apocalypse', but also our return to the stage after years of silence during the pandemic. That night at Fållan was intense in every possible way. The energy in the room, the fire, the audience and the atmosphere all came together into something far beyond an ordinary concert. This release is the immortal document of that night. With the release of this live album and the upcoming European touring cycle in the fall of 2026, we now close the chapter surrounding 'We Are The Apocalypse'. At the same time, we are already deeply focused on the next era of DARK FUNERAL and hard at work creating new material for what will become our next studio album, planned for release in 2027. And as one chapter closes, a new one is already taking shape — bigger, darker and more epic than ever before...".

DARK FUNERAL will next embark on the massive "In League With Satan" tour across Europe together with BEHEMOTH and DIMMU BORGIR in October.

1993 was the year it all began, Lord Ahriman and Blackmoon (1993-1996) founded the infernal war machine we now know as DARK FUNERAL, one of the most intense and prominent black metal acts ever. In January 1994, the legendary self-titled and independently financed debut mini album were recorded at Dan Swanö's Unisound Studio. It was released upon the unexpecting masses on May 4 the same year. The band quickly established themselves as a band to watch. Since then, a lot of things have happened. The band has released seven albums, the lineup has changed, and DARK FUNERAL has toured no less than 45 different countries with acts as DIMMU BORGIR, CANNIBAL CORPSE, DEICIDE, GOATWHORE, ENSLAVED and many more. The band's album "Diabolis Interim" was also nominated as best metal album at P3 Guld awards and "Where Shadows Forever Reign" was awarded twice, by Swedish P3 Guld and Germany's Metal Hammer Award.

A reworked version of DARK FUNERAL's debut album was made available in August 2024 via Century Media. "Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition)" was remixed by David Castillo and remastered once again by Thomas "Plec" Johansson.

DARK FUNERAL is:

Lord Ahriman - Guitar

Chaq Mol - Guitar

Heljarmadr - Vocals

Adra-Melek - Bass

Jalomaah - Drums

DARK FUNERAL live photo by Basse Hellgren