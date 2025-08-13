DARK FUNERAL's LORD AHRIMAN Is Working On 'Super Melodic, Very Catchy Stuff' For Upcoming Album

In a new interview with Underground's Voice, Mikael Jan Svanberg, better known as Lord Ahriman, the Swedish musician and composer best known as the primary guitarist, songwriter and sole founding member of black metal band DARK FUNERAL, has confirmed that he is working on material for the follow-up to the group's latest album, "We Are The Apocalypse", which was released in March 2022. "I've been writing on and off for quite a period of time," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But exactly where it's gonna end up… I mean, it's super melodic, very catchy stuff. At this point, it's hard to say exactly where it's gonna end up. But I feel like I have some really interesting stuff — more groovy and catchy stuff than before. I've also been doing a little bit more riffing that I felt suits some parts and [is] a little bit different. But it feels right in these songs that I'm writing to have those riffs. So, [I'm adding] some new stuff into the mix. But now it's still too early to to say where it's going."

This past March, Lord Ahriman underwent his third hernia surgery.

1993 was the year it all began, Lord Ahriman and Blackmoon (1993-1996) founded the infernal war machine we now know as DARK FUNERAL, one of the most intense and prominent black metal acts ever. In January 1994, the legendary self-titled and independently financed debut mini album were recorded at Dan Swanö's Unisound Studio. It was released upon the unexpecting masses on May 4 the same year. The band quickly established themselves as a band to watch. Since then, a lot of things have happened. The band has released seven albums, the lineup has changed, and DARK FUNERAL has toured no less than 45 different countries with acts as DIMMU BORGIR, CANNIBAL CORPSE, DEICIDE, GOATWHORE, ENSLAVED and many more. The band's album "Diabolis Interim" was also nominated as best metal album at P3 Guld awards and "Where Shadows Forever Reign" was awarded twice, by Swedish P3 Guld and Germany's Metal Hammer Award.

A reworked version of DARK FUNERAL's debut album was made available in August 2024 via Century Media. "Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition)" was remixed by David Castillo and remastered once again by Thomas "Plec" Johansson.