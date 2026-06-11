DARK TRANQUILLITY Is Working On New Album For Late 2027 Release: 'It's Super Exciting'

At last month's Rock Hard Festival 2026 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, DARK TRANQUILLITY vocalist Mikael Stanne spoke with Marcus Schleutermann of Rock Hard magazine about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the Swedish melodic death metal band's 2024 album "Endtime Signals". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a lot of work in progress, actually. That's what we're doing right now. I'm going home tomorrow, and then we're gonna head into the studio immediately, basically, and do... yeah, continue writing. We've been writing for a couple months already."

He continued: "The idea is to have the album finished around the end of the year, and get it out after next summer. That's how these things work. It takes forever, but it's going really great, and I'm really excited. Sure, the pressure is on, but it's always on. You always have to think, like, 'How do we top the last one?' But that's why we take our time with it, [to] make sure that nothing is left to chance, everything is exactly what we want. And, yeah, it's a very time-consuming process, but it's one I really, really enjoy, actually. It's mostly me and Johan [Reinholdz, DARK TRANQUILLITY guitarist] and Martin [Brändström, DARK TRANQUILLITY keyboardist] but everybody else is kind of involved during the early process as well. So, it's gonna be really cool. I think we know ourselves better as a band now, so I think that's gonna hopefully... I'm pretty sure it's gonna translate into the songwriting and how the album's gonna sound too. So it's super exciting. I can't wait."

"Endtime Signals" came out in August 2024 via Century Media Records. Notably, "Endtime Signals" not only marked DARK TRANQUILLITY's thirteenth studio album, but also the band's tenth album collaboration with Century Media Records. It built on the success of previous releases such as "Atoma" (2016),which climbed up to No. 2 in the Swedish album charts, and "Moment" (2020),which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award.

"Endtime Signals" showcased DARK TRANQUILLITY's reinvigorated lineup, consisting of latest additions Joakim Strandberg Nilsson (drums) and Christian Jansson (bass) alongside Mikael Stanne (vocals),Martin Brändström (keyboards),Johan Reinholdz (guitars). It featured an eye-catching cover by founding DARK TRANQUILLITY guitarist Niklas Sundin and a "lived-in" production by Brändström (Rogue Music) and engineering by Alexander Backlund (Fascination Street Studios),as well as a mix and master by Jens Bogren (KREATOR, AT THE GATES).

"Endtime Signals" channels all the anxiety, fear, and confusion of the world into 12 captivating, empowering tracks. "Endtime Signals" is catharsis and darkness, determination, and approbation. The singles "The Last Imagination", "Unforgivable" and "Not Nothing" herald this through big-room choruses, feverish aggression, and unmistakable melancholia.

"Endtime Signals" is available as a standard CD (12 tracks),as a limited digipak CD edition in slipcase (12+2 bonus tracks),as gatefold 180g LP (12 tracks) in black vinyl as well as strictly limited gatefold 2LP deluxe edition with the main album on a multicolored 12" vinyl disc (12 tracks) plus additional black bonus vinyl disc (side A: 2 tracks, side B: etching).

Photo credit: Alessandro di Martino