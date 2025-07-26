DAUGHTRY Announces New EP 'Shock To The System (Part Two)', Shares 'The Bottom' Single

Following a landmark year that included back-to-back No. 1 singles at Active Rock with "Artificial" and "Pieces", and sold-out tours with BREAKING BENJAMIN, STAIND and DISTURBED, multi-platinum rock band DAUGHTRY is keeping up the momentum with the announcement of an upcoming EP, "Shock To The System (Part Two)", arriving September 12 via Big Machine Rock.

After the April release of the haunting "The Day I Die" which set the tone for this next chapter, DAUGHTRY delivers another bold preview with new single "The Bottom", available now on all platforms. Built on a swaggering groove that cuts through a haze of distortion, "The Bottom" finds frontman Chris Daughtry flexing his vocal range with a hypnotic cadence as he confesses, "I was down in a hole until I clawed my way back from the bottom." The track captures the raw honesty and sonic intensity that define "Shock To The System (Part Two)" and gives fans a deeper glimpse into the EP's emotional core.

"'Shock To The System' is about facing the things we've ignored and confronting the wake-up calls that force us to go deeper and get honest," says Chris Daughtry. "These songs unlocked something in me as a writer and a human being. 'Part Two' is the result of that journey."

"Shock To The System (Part One)" delivered major milestones for the band, scoring their first-ever No. 1 at Active Rock with "Artificial", followed by another No. 1 with "Pieces". The project drew widespread praise from outlets such as Billboard and Spin, who highlighted the palpable heaviness and fearless creative evolution of this new era.

"Shock To The System (Part Two)" track listing:

01. The Seeds

02. Divided

03. The Day I Die

04. The Bottom

05. Terrified

06. Razor

07. Antidote

DAUGHTRY remains a force of nature in rock music and culture, standing out as one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. The history-making group has scored multiple platinum and gold certifications, notched two No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, packed venues worldwide, and sold north of nine million albums and 25 million singles. Recently, 2021's "Dearly Beloved" spawned a procession of Top 10 Billboard Rock Airplay hits, namely "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming". DAUGHTRY teamed up with Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM for a chart-busting cover of JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" during 2023. Chris Daughtry has further distinguished himself with featured vocals for PAPA ROACH, BAD WOLVES, NOTHINGMORE and SEVENDUST. Embedded in popular culture, his presence can also be felt everywhere from "Family Guy" to his comic book cover art including DC comics variant cover of Batman #50. In 2024, "Shock To The System (Part One)" spawned the group's first-ever No. 1 at Active Rock with "Artificial", along with earning the title of Billboard's "Most Played Artist" at Active rock in 2024. Beyond looks from Billboard, Spin and more, Loudwire marveled at how "There's quite the palpable heaviness to the first installment of the singer's planned EPs." Between playing arenas with BREAKING BENJAMIN, STAIND and DISTURBED, the band recorded "Shock To The System (Part Two)" (Dogtree Records/Big Machine Label Group) alongside producers and co-writers Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens.

In November 2021, Chris's stepdaughter Hannah Price was found dead in her home. It was later revealed that Price, 25, died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

Chris was on tour when Price died, and subsequently postponed a series of concert dates.