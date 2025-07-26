SCORPIONS Release 'Still Loving You (Taratata, 28 Apr 1996)' From Upcoming 'From The First Sting' Greatest-Hits Album

German hard rock legends SCORPIONS have released "Still Loving You (Taratata, 28 Apr 1996)" as the second single from their upcoming greatest-hits album "From The First Sting", due on September 26 via BMG. This powerful live version of their iconic hit was recorded during a taping of the French music show "Taratata", where they performed alongside internationally acclaimed violinist Vanessa-Mae. The video has already been viewed over 101 million times on YouTube and is now available as audio on streaming platforms for the first time.

In celebration of their sixth decade as a band, SCORPIONS will release "From The First Sting", a thrilling collection showcasing the raw energy, unforgettable anthems, and iconic moments from their illustrious career. "From The First Sting" will be available on a deluxe 2LP and 2CD bookpack and 2CD format for European and rest-of-the-world fans, as well as 2LP vinyl and 1CD format for fans in the Americas.

During their career, the SCORPIONS viewed their music as a bridge between cultures. They performed in the former Soviet Union, China, and Southeast Asia, thereby fostering international understanding. Commercially, the band are also one of the best-selling hard rock and heavy metal bands of all time — with over 120 million album sales to their name.

"From The First Sting" is a sonic journey through the band's timeless hits, from "Rock You Like A Hurricane" to "Wind Of Change", showcasing SCORPIONS' evolution while honouring the spirit of their classic sound.

"From The First Sting" features two previously unreleased tracks, "This Is My Song" and "Still Loving You", the latter of which features British violinist Vanessa Mae. The physical for European and rest-of-the-world fans comes housed in a carefully crafted 2LP colored vinyl and 2CD 40-page deluxe edition bookpack, comprehensively illustrating the enduring influence of the pioneering masters of their genre.

Perfect for die-hard fans and newcomers alike, "From The First Sting" delivers the ultimate SCORPIONS experience — a blistering ride through 60 years of hard-hitting, heart-pounding rock that continues to leave its mark on the world.

2LP and 1CD track listing

01. In Search Of The Peace Of Mind

02. This Is My Song*

03. Speedy's Coming

04. In Trance

05. Pictured Life

06. The Sails Of Charon

07. Top Of The Bill (Live)

08. Always Somewhere

09. The Zoo

10. No One Like You

11. Rock You Like A Hurricane

12. Big City Nights

13. Wind Of Change

14. Still Loving You (feat. Vanessa Mae)*

15. Humanity

16. Rock Believer

* Bonus tracks

2CD track listing

CD1

01. In Search Of The Peace Of Mind

02. This Is My Song

03. Speedy's Coming

04. In Trance

05. Pictured Life

06. The Sails Of Charon

07. Top Of The Bill (Live)

08. Holiday

09. Always Somwhere

10. Lady Starlight

11. The Zoo

12. No One Like You

13. When The Smoke Is Going Down

14. Still Loving You

15. Rock You Like A Hurricane

16. Big City Nights

CD2

01. Rock You Like A Hurricane (Live)

02. Believe In Love

03. Send Me An Angel

04. Wind Of Change

05. Under The Same Sun

06. Still Loving You (feat. Vanessa Mae)

07. Mind Like A Tree

08. You & I

09. Wind Of Change (Moment Of Glory)

10. Always Somewhere

11. Maybe I Maybe You

12. Humanity

13. The Best Is Yet To Come

14. House Of Cards

15. Rock Believer

Photo credit: Marc Theis (courtesy of Wilful Publicity)