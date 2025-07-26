SCORPIONS Release 'Still Loving You (Taratata, 28 Apr 1996)' From Upcoming 'From The First Sting' Greatest-Hits Album

SCORPIONS Release 'Still Loving You (Taratata, 28 Apr 1996)' From Upcoming 'From The First Sting' Greatest-Hits AlbumJuly 26, 2025
German hard rock legends SCORPIONS have released "Still Loving You (Taratata, 28 Apr 1996)" as the second single from their upcoming greatest-hits album "From The First Sting", due on September 26 via BMG. This powerful live version of their iconic hit was recorded during a taping of the French music show "Taratata", where they performed alongside internationally acclaimed violinist Vanessa-Mae. The video has already been viewed over 101 million times on YouTube and is now available as audio on streaming platforms for the first time.
In celebration of their sixth decade as a band, SCORPIONS will release "From The First Sting", a thrilling collection showcasing the raw energy, unforgettable anthems, and iconic moments from their illustrious career. "From The First Sting" will be available on a deluxe 2LP and 2CD bookpack and 2CD format for European and rest-of-the-world fans, as well as 2LP vinyl and 1CD format for fans in the Americas.
During their career, the SCORPIONS viewed their music as a bridge between cultures. They performed in the former Soviet Union, China, and Southeast Asia, thereby fostering international understanding. Commercially, the band are also one of the best-selling hard rock and heavy metal bands of all time — with over 120 million album sales to their name.
"From The First Sting" is a sonic journey through the band's timeless hits, from "Rock You Like A Hurricane" to "Wind Of Change", showcasing SCORPIONS' evolution while honouring the spirit of their classic sound.
"From The First Sting" features two previously unreleased tracks, "This Is My Song" and "Still Loving You", the latter of which features British violinist Vanessa Mae. The physical for European and rest-of-the-world fans comes housed in a carefully crafted 2LP colored vinyl and 2CD 40-page deluxe edition bookpack, comprehensively illustrating the enduring influence of the pioneering masters of their genre.
Perfect for die-hard fans and newcomers alike, "From The First Sting" delivers the ultimate SCORPIONS experience — a blistering ride through 60 years of hard-hitting, heart-pounding rock that continues to leave its mark on the world.
2LP and 1CD track listing
01. In Search Of The Peace Of Mind
02. This Is My Song*
03. Speedy's Coming
04. In Trance
05. Pictured Life
06. The Sails Of Charon
07. Top Of The Bill (Live)
08. Always Somewhere
09. The Zoo
10. No One Like You
11. Rock You Like A Hurricane
12. Big City Nights
13. Wind Of Change
14. Still Loving You (feat. Vanessa Mae)*
15. Humanity
16. Rock Believer
* Bonus tracks
2CD track listing
CD1
01. In Search Of The Peace Of Mind
02. This Is My Song
03. Speedy's Coming
04. In Trance
05. Pictured Life
06. The Sails Of Charon
07. Top Of The Bill (Live)
08. Holiday
09. Always Somwhere
10. Lady Starlight
11. The Zoo
12. No One Like You
13. When The Smoke Is Going Down
14. Still Loving You
15. Rock You Like A Hurricane
16. Big City Nights
CD2
01. Rock You Like A Hurricane (Live)
02. Believe In Love
03. Send Me An Angel
04. Wind Of Change
05. Under The Same Sun
06. Still Loving You (feat. Vanessa Mae)
07. Mind Like A Tree
08. You & I
09. Wind Of Change (Moment Of Glory)
10. Always Somewhere
11. Maybe I Maybe You
12. Humanity
13. The Best Is Yet To Come
14. House Of Cards
15. Rock Believer
Photo credit: Marc Theis (courtesy of Wilful Publicity)