DAUGHTRY Announces 'Shock To The System (Part One)' EP, Shares 'The Reckoning' Single

August 9, 2024

Grammy-nominated rockers DAUGHTRY will release a new EP, "Shock To The System (Part One)", on September 27 via Big Machine Rock, which is part of the Big Machine Label Group.

The official lyric video for the lead cut from the EP, "The Reckoning", can be seen below. The song, which serves as a soundtrack for facing the final boss of your personal demons, rallies forces against fear to encourage listeners to take on the weight of the past fist first. Touching on themes of mental health, the introduction to this anthology is amped up by deep synth, emulating the layers of pain one must claw through to come face to face with the future they've always dreamed of.

"'The Reckoning' is about that moment in life when you realize that you are in control of your own destiny," DAUGHTRY frontman Chris Daughtry explains. "It's about that moment you decide to take responsibility for the person you want to be and the choices you have to make to become that version of yourself — the day you understand that you are no longer a victim of circumstance, rather the creator of your own experience."

The high-octane track continues to usher in a fine-tuned and razor-sharp new era for the group, as they begin the rollout for their forthcoming EP. "The Reckoning" will join previous releases "Nervous", "Pieces" and "Artificial" on the new record, the latter of which earned the band their first No. 1 at Active Rock and first No. 1 single in 15 years.

In the meantime, catch DAUGHTRY on the road this fall on select U.S. tour dates.

DAUGHTRY, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. The record was nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards, alongside seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year." Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009),"Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. In 2021, the band released their record "Dearly Beloved", with singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming", all cracking the Top 10. Following yet another Top 10 success with their 2023 smash cover of JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" featuring HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, DAUGHTRY ushered in a new sonic era with their debut Big Machine Records single, "Artificial". The return to their rock roots scored the band their first No. 1 single in the Active Rock format, laying the groundwork for their new EP, "Shock To The System (Part One)".

Photo credit: Darren Craig

