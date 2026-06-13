DAUGHTRY Is 'In The Writing Process' For New Album With Acclaimed Producer And Songwriter JORDAN FISH

In a new interview with James Wilson-Taylor of Rock Sound, Chris Daughtry, frontman of his acclaimed namesake rock group DAUGHTRY, confirmed that he and his bandmates are working on the follow-up to 2021's "Dearly Beloved" album. When it arrives, the LP will mark DAUGHTRY's first new music since the recent release of "Shock To The System (Deluxe)", which brings together the full scope of the band's acclaimed two-part project, "Shock To The System (Part 1)" and "Shock To The System (Part 2)", alongside additional live recordings.

Asked by Wilson-Taylor if he and his DAUGHTRY bandmates are "thinking about another album at this point", Chris said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, yeah. We are in the writing process. I can say this, 'cause I posted about it, but I'm working with [British musician, producer and songwriter] Jordan Fish. And we are a few songs deep right now. And it's going amazing. So we're getting back together later in the year to finish writing. Yeah, it's exciting."

Regarding what it has been like to work with Fish, a former member of BRING ME THE HORIZON who recently signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, Chris said: "It's great because if you listen to the new EVANESCENCE record ['Sanctuary', which Jordan worked on], you can hear some Jordan Fish-isms, but it's clearly an EVANESCENCE record. And I think it's great that he keeps that in mind with who he's working with, as a fan of the band and really bringing out the best in what they already do. So, I think that's the goal with us as well. And, yeah, we're excited to see where it's headed. There's some heat. I'm just going ahead and let you know, there's some heat going on."

"Shock To The System (Deluxe)" arrived on vinyl only on June 5 via Big Machine Rock with three variants available from daughtryofficial.store, all of which are a double LP, two of which are very limited edition with only 250 available of each.

Across the "Shock To The System" collection, Chris Daughtry channels grief, change, confrontation, and self-reclamation into some of the band's heaviest and most emotionally charged work to date. From the industrial bite of "Artificial" and the raw release of "Pieces" to the hard-earned resilience of "The Bottom" and the stark vulnerability of "Antidote", "Shock To The System (Deluxe)" traces the full arc of a person forced to face the wreckage, sit with the aftermath, and find the strength to move through it.

DAUGHTRY first launched this era with "Shock To The System (Part One)", the band's debut release with Big Machine Rock, which featured their back-to-back No. 1 singles "Artificial" and "Pieces". The EP marked a heavier, more unguarded creative chapter for the band, pairing amplified production with Chris Daughtry's commanding vocals and an emotional throughline rooted in grief, healing, and the hard-won courage to say the quiet parts out loud.

With "Shock To The System (Part Two)", DAUGHTRY pushed that evolution even further. The EP arrived as a hard-hitting and deeply personal body of work about the wake-up calls that force real change, featuring "The Seeds", "Divided", "The Day I Die", "The Bottom", "Terrified", "Razor" and "Antidote".

The deluxe album followed a landmark run for DAUGHTRY, including the band's first-ever No. 1 at Active Rock with "Artificial", another No. 1 with "Pieces", major touring alongside BREAKING BENJAMIN, STAIND, CREED, DISTURBED and SEETHER, and continued praise for the heavier, fearless direction of their current era.

DAUGHTRY remains a force of nature in rock music and culture, standing out as one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. The history-making group has scored multiple platinum and gold certifications, notched two No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, packed venues worldwide, and sold north of nine million albums and 25 million singles.

2021's "Dearly Beloved" spawned a procession of Top 10 Billboard Rock Airplay hits, namely "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming". Chris Daughtry teamed up with Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM for a chart-busting cover of JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" during 2023. Chris further distinguished himself with featured vocals for PAPA ROACH, BAD WOLVES, NOTHINGMORE and SEVENDUST. Embedded in popular culture, his presence can also be felt everywhere from "Family Guy" to his comic book cover art, including DC comics variant cover of "Batman" #50.

In 2024, "Shock To The System (Part One)" spawned the group's first-ever No. 1 at Active Rock with "Artificial", along with the title of Billboard's "Most Played Artist" at active rock in 2024. Beyond looks from Billboard, Spin and more, Loudwire marveled at how "There's quite the palpable heaviness to the first installment of the singer's planned EPs." Between playing arenas with BREAKING BENJAMIN, STAIND and DISTURBED, the band recorded "Shock To The System (Part Two)" alongside producers and co-writers Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens. Now, DAUGHTRY delivers this hard-hitting, heavy, and honest collection of songs in one complete release, with deluxe live versions added, continuing this heavier and deeply personal creative chapter that now reaches its full form with "Shock To The System (Deluxe)".