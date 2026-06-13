STAIND To Release 'Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live' In August

STAIND will release "Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live" on August 21 via BMG/Alchemy Recordings. The effort will contain live recordings of each of the 13 songs off the band's 2001 breakout album "Break The Cycle".

An official music video for STAIND's live performance of the single "It's Been Awhile", taken from "Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live", can be seen below.

"Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live" track listing:

01. Open Your Eyes

02. Pressure

03. Fade

04. It's Been A While

05. Change

06. Can't Believe

07. Epiphany

08. Suffer

09. Warm Safe Place

10. For You

11. Outside

12. Waste

13. Take It

Earlier this year, STAIND announced the "Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour", celebrating the groundbreaking album that cemented the band's place in rock history. The 25-date trek will feature SEETHER as direct support, with special guests HOOBASTANK and HINDER as openers, bringing together four defining forces of modern rock for one massive run this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the "Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour" will kick off in September and make stops across major amphitheaters and arenas in the U.S. and Canada, concluding in Dallas, Texas.

Formed in 1995 STAIND recorded and released eight studio albums, with their most notable being in 2001 with "Break The Cycle", an RIAA-certified-five-times-platinum album that produced a top-five Billboard Hot 100 with their massive hit "It's Been Awhile". The single was one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history spending 20 weeks at number 1. Several of their other hits also topped the Billboard 200, including "Fade", "For You", "Prince to Pay", "So Far Away" and "Right Here". In 2019, after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for unforgettable festival performances and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the album "Live: It's Been Awhile". The band has been called one of the defining bands of the post-grunge movement, securing awards, including Billboard Music Awards the MTV Video Music Awards, among others.

In September 2023, STAIND released its eighth studio album and first in twelve years, "Confessions Of The Fallen", which reached #1 on Billboard's Active Rock Album chart. The debut single from the album, "Lowest In Me", and the second single, "Here And Now", both reached No. 1 on the Active Rock Chart. One year later in September 2024, STAIND digitally released "Confessions Of The Fallen (Deluxe)" that contained three additional songs, including "Better Days Feat. Dorothy", a radio version of the album track, and "Full Of Emptiness".

STAIND recently completed work on its ninth studio album, tentatively due in early 2027.