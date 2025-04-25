DAUGHTRY Releases New Single 'The Day I Die' 

Grammy-nominated rock band DAUGHTRY has unveiled its new single "The Day I Die", out now via Big Machine Rock. Written by DAUGHTRY frontman Chris Daughtry alongside Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens, "The Day I Die" is a deeply personal admission drenched in Chris Daughtry's signature powerhouse vocals. The track blends raw emotion with a heavy, anthemic sound, building into an explosive crescendo that showcases the band's ability to deliver both vulnerability and intensity in equal measure. The track sets the stage for the bands next chapter, promising more of the dynamic sound that has earned them recognition as Billboard's No. 1 Rock Airplay Artist of 2024.

"This song was written during a time where I was feeling an immense amount of pressure from so many aspects of my everyday life," shares Chris. "The thought of escaping just sounded like a beautiful dream."

Today's track follows closely behind "Shock To The System (Part One)" , the first installment of a two-part project that offers a deeper look into Chris Daughtry's personal journey. Featuring standout tracks "Pieces" and "Artificial", both of which hit No. 1 on the Active Rock charts, the six-song project tells the raw story of a life torn apart by grief and rebuilt through resilience– serving as a powerful soundtrack for anyone navigating the path of overcoming loss.

DAUGHTRY is currently on the road with DISTURBED through May, taking the stage tonight (Friday, April 25) in San Antonio, Texas. This summer they will join CREED for the "Summer Of '99" tour.

DAUGHTRY, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. The record was nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards, alongside seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009), "Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. In 2021, the band released their record "Dearly Beloved", with singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming" all cracking the Top 10. Following yet another Top 10 success with their 2023 smash cover of JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" featuring HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, DAUGHTRY ushered in a new sonic era with their debut Big Machine Records single "Artificial". The return to their rock roots scored the band their first No. 1 single in the Active Rock format, laying the groundwork for their new EP, "Shock To The System (Part One)" , out now on all platforms.

In November 2021, Chris's stepdaughter Hannah Price was found dead in her home. It was later revealed that Price, 25, died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

Chris was on tour when Price died, and subsequently postponed a series of concert dates.

Photo credit: Dominique D'Costa