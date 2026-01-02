THIN LIZZY's SCOTT GORHAM: 'I Really Hope That We Inspired A Younger Generation To Get Out There And Just Play'

In a new interview with Patrick Kielty of Ireland's long-running RTÉ One talk program The Late Late Show, THIN LIZZY guitarist Scott Gorham was asked what he thinks the band's legacy is to the next generation of musicians. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I really hope that we inspired a younger generation to get out there and just play. You don't have to make money at it, you don't have to have records, success and all that; you just gotta get out and play. If you're thinking that you're gonna go out there and you're gonna get rich, that's kind of the wrong way of looking at it. You need the absolute love of getting out there and not really caring about all the rest of it. I mean, you should care about it — absolutely — but it shouldn't be the absolute sole goal. It's getting out there and doing it."

In 1974, Gorham moved to the United Kingdom and joined Irish rockers THIN LIZZY. The now-74-year-old Californian musician would perform on ten best-selling albums, including "Jailbreak", "Johnny The Fox", "Bad Reputation" and "Live And Dangerous", and on the hit singles "The Boys Are Back In Town", "Rosalie", "Dancing In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In Its Spotlight)" and "Waiting On An Alibi".

Back in September 2021, Gorham quit BLACK STAR RIDERS in order to focus on what he said at the time would be his recording and touring commitments with THIN LIZZY.

Gorham was BLACK STAR RIDERS' founding guitarist, having formed the band in 2013 with a number of other THIN LIZZY members who wanted to put out new material under a new moniker. The original lineup comprised Gorham, Ricky Warwick, Damon Johnson, Marco Mendoza and Jimmy DeGrasso.

Last year, Gorham told Guitarist magazine that he was still hoping to revive THIN LIZZY for future live appearances.

"I'm waiting for the right caliber of player," he said at the time. "I can't just pick somebody off the line. For me, there's gotta be something special about them. I don't want to break the chain of great guitar players coming through THIN LIZZY. I know they're out there. So hopefully, it's not gonna take too long for something to happen…"

THIN LIZZY leader Phil Lynott died in 1986 at the age of 36 after years of drug abuse.

THIN LIZZY are unquestionably one of the true icons of British rock. Nobody has ever sounded like them, yet they have influenced countless others.

Lynott's poetic lyricism, the unmatchable dual guitar precision, the ability to joust with epic melodies and make them memorably intense, all of this is part of the LIZZY heritage. And what they have left behind is peerless, powerful and influential. The invocation of an era, the evocation of timeless music.