DAVE GROHL And GREG KURSTIN Host First In-Person 'Hanukkah Sessions': Photos

December 7, 2022

According to Variety, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin held the first-ever live edition of their "Hannukah Sessions" project Monday night (December 5) at the 250-capacity Largo in Los Angeles, California. This year's event, which was presented by director Judd Apatow, with profits going towards the Anti-Defamation League, featured Jewish rockers presenting both their own songs and choice covers, with Grohl on drums and Kurstin on keys.

The setlist was as follows:

01. Spinning Wheel (BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS cover) (with Judd Apatow)
02. Get The Party Started (P!NK cover) (with P!nk)
03. The Things We Do For Love (10CC cover) (with Inara George)
04. At Seventeen (JANIS IAN cover) (with Violet Grohl)
05. E‑Pro (BECK cover) (with Beck)
06. Heads Will Roll (YEAH YEAH YEAHS cover) (with Karen O)
07. The Spirit Of Radio (RUSH cover) (with Jack Black)
08. We Love L.A. (RANDY NEWMAN cover) (with Greg Kurstin)
09. Just A Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody (LOUIS PRIMA cover) (with Kyle Gass)

The concert was apparently being recorded to be released as this year's "Hannukah Sessions" video series.

Grohl and Kurstin originally launched the "Hanukkah Sessions" project during the pandemic. The inaugural "Sessions" featured covers of songs by BEASTIE BOYS ("Sabotage"),Drake ("Hotline Bling"),MOUNTAIN ("Mississippi Queen"),PEACHES ("Fuck The Pain Away"),Bob Dylan ("Rainy Day Women #12 & 35"),ELASTICA ("Connection"),THE KNACK ("Frustrated"),and THE VELVET UNDERGROUND ("Rock & Roll"),while the 2021 follow-up included a black metal take on Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)", along with THE RAMONES' "Blitzkrieg Bop", Barry Manilow's "Copacabana", THE CLASH's "Train In Vain", KISS's "Rock And Roll All Nite", VAN HALEN's "Jump", Amy Winehouse's "Take The Box" and Billy Joel's "Big Shot".

