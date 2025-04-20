Watch: GHOST's TOBIAS FORGE Takes Part In 'In Conversation' Event At London's HMV Store

On April 17, GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge took part in an 'in conversation" event at HMV Oxford Street in London, United Kingdom. Fan-filmed video snippets of the discussion can be seen below.

The European leg of GHOST's 2025 world tour kicked off on April 15 in Manchester, United Kingdom and will conclude on May 24 in Oslo, Norway. The North American leg of GHOST's 2025 tour will launch on July 9 in Baltimore, Maryland and will wrap up on August 16 in Houston, Texas.

GHOST's 2025 world tour is "a phone-free experience", with guests maintaining possession of their phones at all times, secured in Yondr pouches.

GHOST's sixth album, "Skeletá", will arrive on April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings. The LP is described in a press release as GHOST's "most unflinchingly introspective work to date. Where previous GHOST albums dealt largely with chronicling and/or observing outward facing subject matter — such as 'Impera''s meditations on the rise and fall of empires and its predecessor 'Prequelle''s evocations of the ravages of era-defining plagues — 'Skeletá''s lyrics render the distinct individual emotional vistas of each of its 10 songs in one-on-one fashion, at times as if in a dialogue with oneself in a mirror. The end result is a singular collection of timeless, universal sentiments, all filtered through a prism of a uniquely personal point of view."

Forge performed as a "new" Papa Emeritus on each of the band's first three LPs, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of 2018's "Prequelle". In March 2020, at final show of GHOST's "Prequelle" tour in Mexico City, Mexico, the band officially introduced Papa Emeritus IV, the character who fronted the act for its "Impera" (2022) album phase.

The physical home video of GHOST's worldwide Top 10 box office smash feature film debut "Rite Here Rite Now" was made available on December 6, 2024.