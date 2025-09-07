DAVE GROHL To Be Honored For His Community Volunteer Work

Former NIRVANA drummer and current FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl will be honored for his community volunteer work at a Hope The Mission gala event, "Hope In The City Of Angels", on October 18 at BMO stadium in Los Angeles. Dave has donated his time and BBQ skills multiple times for Hope The Mission, often putting in time overnight to prepare meals for the vulnerable and unhoused populations.

Hope The Mission comments: "Long regarded as one of the most respected and prolific presences in modern music, Dave Grohl has been equally passionate in his offstage service to his local community.

"Without fanfare, Dave has volunteered for days at a time, preparing and serving meals to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. At this year’s gala, we honor him for inspiring advocacy on behalf of the less fortunate in his backyard, just as his music has provided hope and solace for fans the world over."

Every year, thousands of Angelenos face hunger, homelessness, and hopelessness. Two of Los Angeles's most trusted nonprofits — Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission — have joined forces for a night of unity, inspiration and hope.

Guests will enjoy:

* Red carpet arrival and VIP lounges

* Live DJs and special musical performances

* Powerful real-life stories from formerly unhoused individuals

* Special recognition of Dave Grohl for his years of artistic and charitable contributions to the Los Angeles community, and Dennis Oleesky, Los Angeles Mission CEO, for his many years of service in Los Angeles

Founded out of a van in the San Fernando Valley, Hope The Mission has grown to become the largest rescue mission in the United States. Each day, Hope The Mission provides shelter, meals, medical support, and critical services to thousands of individuals and families across Los Angeles.

Since 1936, Los Angeles Mission has been a pillar of compassion in the heart of Skid Row. With a focus on dignity, stability, and long-term recovery, Los Angeles Mission serves those most often overlooked — offering food, housing, and a pathway forward.

Together, these two organizations provide more than three million meals and 750,000 nights of shelter every year.

For more information, visit www.hopethemissiongala.com.