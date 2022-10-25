DAVE LOMBARDO On PANTERA Reunion: 'I Think It's Great All The Way Around'

Former SLAYER and current TESTAMENT drummer Dave Lombardo has weighed in on the news that PANTERA's surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) will unite with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde and Benante, will headline a number of major festivals across North America and Europe and stage some of their own headline concerts.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who last year said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Lombardo discussed his views on the PANTERA comeback in a new interview with Consequence. He said: "I'm happy that they're doing what they want to do. The vocalist and the bass player want to get the band together, I think that's great. I have absolutely no opinion on it, nothing against what they're doing. Charlie is an amazing addition to the reunion, as well as Zakk Wylde. I think it's great all the way around."

PANTERA will play its first shows in over 20 years in December 2022, starting with a co-headlining slot at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and Monterrey Metal Fest, followed by appearances at three Knotfest festivals in South America. There will also be a one-off show with JUDAS PRIEST in São Paulo, Brazil.

Confirmed PANTERA shows so far:

Dec. 02 - Toluca, Mexico - Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

Dec. 06 - Monterrey, Mexico – Monterrey Metal Fest

Dec. 09 - Bogotá, Colombia – Knotfest Colombia

Dec. 11 - Santiago, Chile – Knotfest Chile

Dec. 15 - São Paulo, Brazil – Vibra São Paulo (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Dec. 18 - São Paulo, Brazil – Knotfest Brazil

Talk about a possible PANTERA "reunion" intensified when Anselmo regularly joined Wylde's BLACK LABEL SOCIETY to perform PANTERA's song "I'm Broken" during DOWN's 2014 stint on the "Revolver Golden Gods Tour". That buzz only got stronger after Brown joined the jam on May 23, 2014 when the tour swung through Texas.

Up until his passing, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

PANTERA is managed by Scott McGhee of 1 Degree Music Entertainment. The band's legal representative is Nick Ferrara And Associates. PANTERA is booked internationally by Rod MacSween at ITB. Artist Group International will book PANTERA's North American dates, with Dennis Arfa and Peter Pappalardo as the responsible agents.