DAVE NAVARRO On JANE'S ADDICTION's Future: 'There's No Chance For The Band To Ever Play Together Again'

Eight months after JANE'S ADDICTION canceled the remainder of its U.S. tour after an onstage altercation between singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro, Dave says that "there's no chance for the band to ever play together again."

JANE'S ADDICTION's September 13, 2024 concert at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston came to a sudden end after Farrell bumped Navarro's shoulder with his own before seemingly yelling at the guitarist. Navarro then placed a hand between himself and Perry before Farrell appeared to throw a punch at him. Another man then jumped between them, breaking up the fight. A couple of days later, JANE'S ADDICTION announced that it was scrapping the rest of its tour dates following the incident. The band said it "made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," therefore scrapping the rest of the dates of their tour. A short time later, Navarro, along with drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery, posted a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts in which they said the cancelation of the tour is a result of a "continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell."

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs," the statement read.

Navarro, Perkins and Avery expressed "regret" for the cancelation but added that they "can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

"Our hearts are broken," the statement concluded.

Later that same day, Farrell wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram story that "this weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show."

His statement added: "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

Now, in a new interview with Guitar Player, Navarro addressed JANE'S ADDICTION's future after being asked to name some of the best and worst shows of his career.

"There were a couple of gigs on this last run that we did last year in Europe with Eric Avery back on bass that were some of my favorite JANE'S ADDICTION gigs of all time," he said. "There was no bullshit: no props, no nothing onstage. No dancing, no pyro, and no gimmicks. It was just the four of us and some colored lights, and we were playing the songs, expanding on them, and getting in a kind of weird. If you combined GRATEFUL DEAD and RADIOHEAD, there were moments like that — just weird, experimental jams that we'd never done before as a band. And yet, if you were to ask me what my least favorite gig was, it would be a gig last September, on Friday the 13th, in Boston."

Elaborating on why the Boston concert was particularly memorable for all the wrong reasons, Dave said: "I have to speak in broad strokes here, because there are other individuals involved and it's still very tender and unresolved. There was an altercation onstage, and all the hard work and dedication and writing and hours in the studio, and picking up and leaving home and crisscrossing the country and Europe and trying to overcome my illness — it all came to a screeching halt and forever destroyed the band's life. And there's no chance for the band to ever play together again. I have to say that's my least favorite gig, without throwing animosity around, and without naming names and pointing fingers, and coming up with reasons. I'll just say that the experience prior to that gig, when we were in Europe and gelling, really, for the first time — because at our ages, in our 50s and 60s, everybody's done what they're gonna do, and we weren't competitive with each other — we were getting along. There was no ego issue; it was just four guys making great music, just like we did in the beginning. I was just us on a stage, with people going fucking crazy. And that gig, September 13th, in Boston, ended all of that. And for that reason, that is my least favorite gig that I have ever played.

"I think that's a pretty democratic way, you know, a pretty bipartisan way to go about it," he added. "You know, just the real sadness is the loss of that previous… The experiences are there, but the potential of having those types of experiences ended that night. And so, you know…. it is what it is. And that's my answer."

A few days after the tour cancelation, JANE'S ADDICTION released a new single, "True Love". The track, which was performed live for the first time in 2023 and had been played at a few other shows since, was the second new single from the band's classic lineup of Farrell, Navarro, Perkins and Avery, following "Imminent Redemption", which arrived in July 2024.

"True Love" was written by Farrell, Navarro, Avery and Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

"Imminent Redemption" was tracked at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, California.

Prior to "Imminent Redemption"'s arrival, Avery's last time in the studio with JANE'S ADDICTION was for the classic 1990 album "Ritual De Lo Habitual".

"Imminent Redemption" was first performed live when JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup played its first show in 14 years on May 23, 2024 at London, United Kingdom's Bush Hall.

Navarro sat out JANE'S ADDICTION's 2022 and 2023 shows due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at that year's gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM. 2022 saw QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen step in for Navarro.

The fall 2022 "Spirit On Fire" tour marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION run of shows in more than a decade to feature returning Avery. Prior to that, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.