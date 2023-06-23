DAVID COVERDALE Has 'Very Interesting' Project Planned For October

In a new interview with The SDR Show, WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale was asked which projects he is working on at the moment that fans can expect to see in the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, there's something we've got planned, obviously. It's a very, very big year. I've got something planned for October… And I'll be doing significantly more promo. It's a lot to talk about. It's gonna be very interesting.

"I've just been working with — I'll give you some little clues — an amazing string quartet, beautiful women out of the Reno Philharmonic and a great string arranger called Jeff DePaoli. [Producer] Tom Gordon and I were sitting, like, 'If we do another 'Unzipped' [WHITESNAKE's 2018 collection of rare and previously unreleased acoustic performances], this will be great with a string quartet. Get me a string quartet.' [Laughs]"

This past April, WHITESNAKE released a legacy retrospective, "Still Good To Be Bad". The collection was made available in different configurations, a few days after the 15th anniversary of "Good To Be Bad", the band's tenth studio album and its first in over a decade. The first collection is a 4-CD/Blu-ray with two new versions of the original album (one remastered and the other newly remixed),a selection of rare and unreleased studio and live recordings from the period, and videos all the music videos, interviews, and electrifying live performances from the "Good To Be Bad" world tour. Three other versions of "Still Good To Be Bad" were also made available. The album's 2023 remix was released on vinyl as a double-LP and a single CD. "Still Good To Be Bad" also came as a 2-CD set that includes the remixed and remastered versions of the album. The new alternate mixes also feature new background vocals from the "Hook City Harlots", Cami Thompson, Misty Rae and Jackie Landrum, plus the "Hook City Horns" with Rick Metz on saxes and the trumpet of Joshua Reed.

On June 28, 2022, WHITESNAKE scrapped three shows on its spring/summer European tour due to Coverdale's infection of the sinus and trachea. Three days later, the rest of the trek was also called off. At the time, David blamed the decision on "continuing health challenges, doctor's orders, and our concern for everyone's health and safety."

David was not the first member of WHITESNAKE to fall ill during the group's spring/summer 2022 European tour. Guitarist Reb Beach missed several shows on the trek in June 2022 after being "under the weather." On June 25, 2022, WHITESNAKE canceled its show at the Rock Imperium festival in Spain due to the fact that drummer Tommy Aldridge "went down" and "was bad enough at the time to have missed the first show ever in his career," according to Coverdale.

WHITESNAKE launched its farewell tour on May 10, 2022 at Dublin, Ireland's 3Arena. The band's 14-song set, which was part of a European tour with special guests EUROPE and co-headliners FOREIGNER, marked WHITESNAKE's inaugural performance with the group's two latest two additions, keyboardist, guitarist and backing vocalist Dino Jelusick and bassist Tanya O'Callaghan.

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

Prior to the pandemic, WHITESNAKE had been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.